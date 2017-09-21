Early morning fight sends 1 to hospital

By Staff Reports

A fight on Sept. 17 led to one man being sent to Hennepin County Medical Center with injuries to his head and face.

According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Department, deputies observed an altercation at about 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Olive and First streets in downtown Waconia. As deputies approached and attempted to intervene in the altercation, two suspects involved left the scene. Deputies apprehended one of the parties – a 23-year-old Plymouth man – shortly thereafter and charged him with fleeing on foot and disorderly conduct. Two other males – both 22-year-olds, on from Waconia and one from Fridley – were also charged with disorderly conduct for their part in the altercation.

The victim, a 23-year-old Mayer man, was transported to Ridgeview Medical Center and then to HCMC to be treated for an orbital floor fracture. The sheriff’s office reported that the victim was in stable condition, but would require surgery.

The suspect that fled the scene was apprehended later in the morning, around 5:30 a.m., after deputies received a report of an unwanted, intoxicated man sleeping on a homeowner’s porch. Deputies responded, and determined that the man was the second suspect that had fled on foot. The suspect was released to a sober, responsible party, according to the sheriff’s office. The Carver County Attorney will review the matter and evaluate charges for the suspect’s role in the assault.

The matter remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.