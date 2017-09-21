Group slates trip for veterans

by Jason Schmucker

In April 2008, 119 World War II veterans boarded a plane and headed to Washington, D.C., to visit the national memorials to their service, all thanks to the efforts of the Waconia Lions Club. Now, the club is planning a return trip in 2018, but this time the veterans will be from the Korean and Vietnam wars.

“It really needs to be done. This is something that most of the vets have either dreamed of or thought of, and we really just want to help them go down that road,” said Lions member Rick Wagener.

Lion Chuck Anderson said that beyond giving the veterans a chance to see the memorials to their service, the project is also a way to help bring the community together for a common cause.

“That was our goal last time – we wanted a community project,” Anderson said. “We had that last time – the community was great. They gave us everything we needed.”

Lion Joe Gifford said that sense of community is why the Lions are avoiding seeking funding from large state and national corporations.

“There are a lot more options today that we could start to leverage very quickly and get a bunch of money fast, but we’re not doing that,” Gifford – who is a non-combat Desert Storm vet – said. “We want to start a grassroots thing in our communities.”

With that grassroots effort in mind, the Lions are seeking to raise around $83,000 for the trip. That funding will allow the Lions to take about 135 vets for an April 25 day-trip to D.C. that includes transportation to and from the airport, a round-trip flight, lunch, visits to the Korea and Vietnam memorials, a memorial ceremony and a reception upon returning to Waconia.

In the coming weeks, the Lions will be placing drop boxes at businesses around town to collect donations towards the trip. Donors can also go to HomeTown Bank in Waconia to donate; visit the Lions website at waconialionsclub.org; or just contact a member of the club.

Veterans will be selected for the trip on a ranked basis – Korea combat vets take top priority, as they are older; followed by Vietnam combat vets; support staff will take third priority. Veterans interested in applying for the trip can visit waconialionsclub.org or the Waconia Lions Facebook page for application forms and details. The trip is limited to Waconia and Carver County residents.

The club is seeking a couple big-dollar donors to cover ground transportation and lunch – expected to cost around $7,500 and $4,000, respectively.

“These veterans have given a lot for their country and it’s high time we stand up as a community and say, ‘Hey, let’s recognize these vets for what they did,’” Gifford said. “Some of them can’t afford to go and see their own memorial in D.C., and this is our opportunity to give back and say thank-you.”