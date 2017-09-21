Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

REZONING

Notice is hereby given that the NYA Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 6:01 PM or soon thereafter, in the Council Chambers at Oak Grove City Center, 310 Elm St. W.

The purpose of this hearing is to consider a request from Independent School District 108 to rezone the following parcels from C-2 General Commercial District to R-2 Medium Density Single Family Residential District. Property identification numbers: 580144100, 580146000, 580143800, and 580114200

Pertinent information is available for review at City Hall between the hours of 8-4:30, Monday through Friday. If you have any questions regarding this matter or wish to make comment prior to the hearing, please contact the City Office at 467-1800 or in writing to: City of Norwood Young America, 310 Elm St. W., PO Box 59, NYA, MN 55368, by no later than noon on Tuesday, October 3rd.

BY: Norwood Young America Planning Commission

ATTEST: Steve Helget, City of NYA

