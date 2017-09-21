Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF WACONIA, MN

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Waconia, MN, will hold a public hearing on October 5th, 2017 at 6:30 p.m., at the Waconia City Hall, 201 South Vine Street, Waconia, MN, to consider a variance to exceed the minimum principal structure setback for the properties legally described as follows:

Lot 25, Block 5, LEGACY VILLAGE AT WACONIA, according to the recorded plat thereof, and situated in Carver County, Minnesota.

The applicant, Davis Arcoren, is requesting approval of a variance to construct a new deck for the existing home at a setback of 17.5 feet from the rear lot line versus the 30 foot minimum setback required in the R-1, Single Family District.

Pertinent information pertaining to this request is available at the City Hall. Interested persons may submit written or oral comments pertaining to this matter any time prior to the hearing, or at the hearing on Thursday, October 5th, 2017. Written comments will be distributed to the Planning Commission for review and consideration. Please submit written comments by mail, email or in person as follows:

Mail/in person: Lane Braaten, 201 South Vine Street, Waconia, MN 55387

Email: [email protected]

By: WACONIA PLANNING COMMISSION

ATTEST: Lane Braaten, Community Development Director

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

September 21, 2017

735028