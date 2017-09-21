Notice of Public Hearings – COUNTY OF CARVER

CHASKA, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Appeal for a Variance

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Wednesday the 4th day of October, 2017, as soon as possible after 7:00 p.m. upstairs in the Social Services Wing in the Commissioners Meeting Room of the Carver County Government Center, Chaska, Minnesota, the Carver County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing to consider the application of Eric Giese for a variance pursuant to Chapter 152 of the County Code.

The application is being made for the following described property (full legal description is on file with the application):

Approx. 1.85 acres in the SE1/4 of SW1/4 of Section 33, Hollywood Twp

Address: 17380 62nd Street

If approved, this variance would allow for construction of a 45 foot x 72 foot accessory structure with 16 foot side walls, and an approximate 26 foot total height. The Zoning Code allows a maximum sidewall height of 12 feet, and a maximum total height of 17 feet, for a structure on parcels of two acres or less.

All persons interested are invited to attend the hearing and be heard on this matter. Written comment may be mailed to:

Dept. of Land Management

600 East Fourth Street

Carver County Government

Center

Chaska, MN 55318-2102

Carver County Board of Adjustment

By: Steve Just

Land Management Department Manager

Published in the

Carver County News

September 21, 2017

