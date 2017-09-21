Notice of Public Hearings – COUNTY OF CARVER

CHASKA, MINNESOTA
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
Appeal for a Variance
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Wednesday the 4th day of October, 2017, as soon as possible after 7:00 p.m. upstairs in the Social Services Wing in the Commissioners Meeting Room of the Carver County Government Center, Chaska, Minnesota, the Carver County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing to consider the application of Eric Giese for a variance pursuant to Chapter 152 of the County Code.
The application is being made for the following described property (full legal description is on file with the application):
Approx. 1.85 acres in the SE1/4 of SW1/4 of Section 33, Hollywood Twp
Address: 17380 62nd Street
If approved, this variance would allow for construction of a 45 foot x 72 foot accessory structure with 16 foot side walls, and an approximate 26 foot total height. The Zoning Code allows a maximum sidewall height of 12 feet, and a maximum total height of 17 feet, for a structure on parcels of two acres or less.
All persons interested are invited to attend the hearing and be heard on this matter. Written comment may be mailed to:
Dept. of Land Management
600 East Fourth Street
Carver County Government
Center
Chaska, MN 55318-2102
Carver County Board of Adjustment
By: Steve Just
Land Management Department Manager
Published in the
Carver County News
September 21, 2017
734069