Notice of Public Hearings – COUNTY OF CARVER

CHASKA, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Appeal for a Variance

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Wednesday the 4th day of October, 2017, as soon as possible after 7:00 p.m. upstairs in the Social Services Wing in the Commissioners Meeting Room of the Carver County Government Center, Chaska, Minnesota, the Carver County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing to consider the application of Arthur & Bonita Clemensen for a variance pursuant to Chapter 52 of the County Code.

The application is being made for the following described property (full legal description is on file with the application):

Approx. 1.37 acres in the SE1/4 of NE1/4 of Section 10, Waconia Twp

Address:

7345 West Shoreline Drive

If approved, this variance would allow Mr. and Mrs. Clemensen to install a new septic system with reduced setbacks to the property lines, road right-of-way, structures, and the ordinary high water level of Lake Waconia. The County Code requires minimum setbacks for a septic system of 10 feet from any property lines and road right-of-ways, 20 feet from structures, and 50 feet from the ordinary high water mark of a general development lake (Lake Waconia).

All persons interested are invited to attend the hearing and be heard on this matter. Written comment may be mailed to:

Dept. of Environmental Services

600 East Fourth Street

Carver County Government

Center

Chaska, MN 55318-2102

Carver County Board of Adjustment

By: Greg Boe

Environmental Services Department Manager

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

September 21, 2017

734072