Pearl Emma Louise Stender, 89

Pearl Emma Louise Stender, age 89, of Minnetonka, passed away September 14, 2017.

Preceded in death by husband, Waldo and all of her siblings.

Survived by daughters, Robin Stender (Terry Johnson); Penny Perau (Dale); grandchildren, Justin Tollefson (friend Heidi and daughter Sierra); Jessica McKeever (Brendon); Laura Buehler (Drew); great granddaughter, Nicci Buehler. Also survived by step-grandchildren, Matt Perau; Scott Perau (Tricia); Alyssa Perau; Chris Johnson (friend Amber); Matthew Johnson (Jen); Jennifer Hodgeman(Travis); five step great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service Saturday, September 23, 2017, 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 5701 Eden Prairie Rd Minnetonka. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment will be at St Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Lester Prairie, Minnesota.