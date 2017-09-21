School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 110

Waconia Public Schools REGULAR MEETING MINUTES
JULY 17, 2017
A Regular of the Board of Trustees of Waconia Public Schools was held Monday, July 17, 2017, beginning at 7:00 PM in the ESC. Members present: Rothstein, Weinand, Griffin, Thom, Bullis, Geller, Laumann Members absent: none Call to order by Chair Rothstein at 7:00PM
Motions Approved (unanimous)
1. adopt agenda w/addendum
2. Minutes of previous meetings: June 12, June 26, June 28
3. Consent Agenda
Approve Bills and Wire Transfers
Human Resource Items
Employment
Halle Aplin, Kindergarten Teacher, Bayview, Replacement, 1.0 FTE
Rob Heinley, Mathematics Teacher, WMS, Replacement, 0.6778 FTE
Douglas Lakes, Performing Arts Facilities Coordinator, WHS, New Position, Full-time
Mary Overby, Controller, District Office, Replacement, Full-time
Ann Singewald, Grade 4 Teacher, Bayview, Replacement, 1.0 FTE
Kacey Slattery, Grade 3 Teacher, Southview, Replacement, 1.0 FTE
Kelly Snyder, Grade 4 Teacher, Southview, Replacement, 1.0 FTE
Employee Status Changes
Nancy Ament, Accounting Clerk at ESC, 2,020 annual hours to 2,080 annual hours.
Mary Ann Davis, English/Language Arts Teacher at WMS, 0.662 FTE to 0.7555 FTE.
Britta DeVinny, Science Teacher at WMS, add 25 minutes overload for full school year.
Matthew Jantz, from Assistant Head Cook to Nutritional Assistant at WHS.
Cindy Lenz, Admin. Assistant III at ESC, 2,020 annual hours to 2,080 annual hours.
Sara Pingeon, from Nutritional Assistant to Assistant Head Cook at WHS.
Extended Contracts
Lynette Alger, Guidance Counselor, 17 additional duty days.
James Bettcher, Guidance Counselor, 17 additional duty days.
Sara Eischens, Health Services Coordinator, 104.5 additional hours and 25 additional days.
Cindy Finke, WALC/Targeted Services Coordinator, 10 additional duty days.
Dana Henn, Guidance Counselor, 8 additional duty days.
Leaves of Absence
None.
Retirements/Resignations/Terminations
Jennifer Telecky, Assistant Principal at Waconia Middle School.
Megan Palmer, Instrumental and Classroom Music Teacher at Waconia Middle School.
Rob Heinley, Mathematics Teacher at Waconia Middle School.
Ryan Simenson, Spanish
Receipts of Donation
4. Approval of the Districts Long Term Facilities Maintenance Plan
5. RESOLUTION APPROVING SW METRO INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL DISTRICT
NO. 288S LONG-TERM FACILITY MAINTENANCE PROGRAM BUDGET AND AUTHORIZING
THE INCLUSION OF A PROPORTIONATE SHARE OF THOSE PROJECTS IN THE DISTRICTS APPLICATION FOR LONG-TERM FACILITY MAINTENANCE REVENUE
6. Adjournment
Meeting adjourned at 9:02PM The preceding is a summary of the official transcripts on file at the District Office located at 512 Industrial Blvd, Waconia.
Expenditures by Fund:
General 940,705
Food Service 51,615
CE 57,265
Building Constr. 3,319,701
General Trust 5,596
Jessica Kilian, Clerk
Published in the
Waconia Patriot
September 21, 2017
734966