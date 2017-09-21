School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 110

Waconia Public Schools REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

JULY 17, 2017

A Regular of the Board of Trustees of Waconia Public Schools was held Monday, July 17, 2017, beginning at 7:00 PM in the ESC. Members present: Rothstein, Weinand, Griffin, Thom, Bullis, Geller, Laumann Members absent: none Call to order by Chair Rothstein at 7:00PM

Motions Approved (unanimous)

1. adopt agenda w/addendum

2. Minutes of previous meetings: June 12, June 26, June 28

3. Consent Agenda

Approve Bills and Wire Transfers

Human Resource Items

Employment

Halle Aplin, Kindergarten Teacher, Bayview, Replacement, 1.0 FTE

Rob Heinley, Mathematics Teacher, WMS, Replacement, 0.6778 FTE

Douglas Lakes, Performing Arts Facilities Coordinator, WHS, New Position, Full-time

Mary Overby, Controller, District Office, Replacement, Full-time

Ann Singewald, Grade 4 Teacher, Bayview, Replacement, 1.0 FTE

Kacey Slattery, Grade 3 Teacher, Southview, Replacement, 1.0 FTE

Kelly Snyder, Grade 4 Teacher, Southview, Replacement, 1.0 FTE

Human Resource Items

Long-Term Substitute Tiffany Swanson

Employment

Halle Aplin, Kindergarten Teacher, Bayview, Replacement, 1.0 FTE

Rob Heinley, Mathematics Teacher, WMS, Replacement, 0.6778 FTE

Douglas Lakes, Performing Arts Facilities Coordinator, WHS, New Position, Full-time

Mary Overby, Controller, District Office, Replacement, Full-time

Ann Singewald, Grade 4 Teacher, Bayview, Replacement, 1.0 FTE

Kacey Slattery, Grade 3 Teacher, Southview, Replacement, 1.0 FTE

Kelly Snyder, Grade 4 Teacher, Southview, Replacement, 1.0 FTE

Allison Wilmes, Instrumental Music Teacher, WMS/WHS, Replacement , 1.0 FTE

Employee Status Changes

Nancy Ament, Accounting Clerk at ESC, 2,020 annual hours to 2,080 annual hours.

Mary Ann Davis, English/Language Arts Teacher at WMS, 0.662 FTE to 0.7555 FTE.

Britta DeVinny, Science Teacher at WMS, add 25 minutes overload for full school year.

Matthew Jantz, from Assistant Head Cook to Nutritional Assistant at WHS.

Cindy Lenz, Admin. Assistant III at ESC, 2,020 annual hours to 2,080 annual hours.

Sara Pingeon, from Nutritional Assistant to Assistant Head Cook at WHS.

Extended Contracts

Lynette Alger, Guidance Counselor, 17 additional duty days.

James Bettcher, Guidance Counselor, 17 additional duty days.

Sara Eischens, Health Services Coordinator, 104.5 additional hours and 25 additional days.

Cindy Finke, WALC/Targeted Services Coordinator, 10 additional duty days.

Dana Henn, Guidance Counselor, 8 additional duty days.

Leaves of Absence

None.

Retirements/Resignations/Terminations

Jennifer Telecky, Assistant Principal at Waconia Middle School.

Megan Palmer, Instrumental and Classroom Music Teacher at Waconia Middle School.

Rob Heinley, Mathematics Teacher at Waconia Middle School.

Ryan Simenson, Spanish

Receipts of Donation

4. Approval of the Districts Long Term Facilities Maintenance Plan

5. RESOLUTION APPROVING SW METRO INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL DISTRICT

NO. 288S LONG-TERM FACILITY MAINTENANCE PROGRAM BUDGET AND AUTHORIZING

THE INCLUSION OF A PROPORTIONATE SHARE OF THOSE PROJECTS IN THE DISTRICTS APPLICATION FOR LONG-TERM FACILITY MAINTENANCE REVENUE

6. Adjournment

Meeting adjourned at 9:02PM The preceding is a summary of the official transcripts on file at the District Office located at 512 Industrial Blvd, Waconia.

Expenditures by Fund:

General 940,705

Food Service 51,615

CE 57,265

Building Constr. 3,319,701

General Trust 5,596

Jessica Kilian, Clerk

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

September 21, 2017

734966