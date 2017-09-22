Biggest Day of the Year

The Waconia Chamber of Commerce’s annual Nickle Dickle Day festival drew thousands of people to downtown Waconia. In all, around 1,600 people attended a Friday night Street Dance; 1,300 runners took part in a bevy of Saturday races; 95 teams competed in the 3-on-3 basketball tourney; and 272 vehicles took part in the car and truck show. All that is on top of the dozens of vendors in City Square Park and hundreds of deals offered by businesses around the community. Nickle Dickle Day 2018 is slated for Saturday, Sept. 15. CLOCKWISE FROM TOP: The Johnny Holm Band rocked the crowd at the street dance (photo courtesy Kellie Sites); the St. Joe’s KidZone offered children a chance to unwind; the Rotary duck races were always busy; crowds filled downtown Waconia for the event. (Jason Schmucker/The Patriot)

