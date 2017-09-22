Courtyard turned classroom

by HANNAH BROADBENT

The classic school classroom is inside. In an elementary school, letters may fill each square in the rug, paper decorations line the ceiling on string and the lights get turned off at nap time. Well, there is one classroom at the Watertown Mayer Primary School that is different. Though it is still used in the rain, snow and blue-sky.

In this classroom the sun hits the kids directly, they may get grass stains on their jeans when playing with blocks – or snow in their sleeves when they’re practicing STEM before they know it with metal bolts.

This is the outdoor classroom, formed from a courtyard in the center of the school. It’s used by pre-school, kindergarten and Kids and Company. Classes use it all-day at any point in time and it’s used all-year long.

“Our goal with this space is to get students outdoors and learning every day,” said the Dean of Students Allison Arndt. “We truly believe in the value of play and discovery and our outdoor classroom is the perfect space for both.”

The space was used for the first time last year after the school received new fire-safe doors that allowed access to the courtyard. After that, it was a community effort. Nick Steuernagel at WMHS built 10 benches for the space as part of his Eagle Scout project. High school students from Tim Jaszczak’s Royal Court class designed and built sensory tables for the kids as well.

“The community is very supportive of us and that is fantastic because we are so focused on our community relationships and family relationships so it’s great to have that partnership for our students – we are all in it together,” Arndt said.

The donations didn’t stop there either. This summer the space was furnished even more when Kindergarten teacher Jennifer Libra decided the students needed more – including the freedom to learn where they want.

“I wanted them to have the freedom of choice and to have that outdoor learning,” Libra said. “We believe outdoor time is important for their learning – they even use different muscles than if they were in the rooms.”

The Hoeft family donated the shed to keep their equipment in and the Boresma family donated the sand for the sandbox that is now in the classroom. The Waconia Target, Mayer Lumber Co., Waconia UFC Farm Store and the Chanhassen Home Depot all contributed as well to the outdoor classroom.

“Now we’re giving them an opportunity to find out what their interests are and what they are capable of,” Arndt said.

According to Arndt the kids do different science experience with the sensory tables. They practice STEM – science, technology, engineering and math with magnetic bolts and by building different things with lego blocks.

“They’re in a learning environment making their own choice and giving their body what they need at the time,” Libra said. “It allows me to have a class that is more focused and more interested in their learning.”

In the future the school hopes to add a garden to the space and also provide additional large motor play areas.

