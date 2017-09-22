Frances Ann Lyrek, age 84, of Delano, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia with her family at her side. She was born June 24, 1933 to Gotthard and Veronica (Greeninger) Barthel in Albertville, Minnesota.

Frances was united in marriage on August 7, 1954 to Thomas Lyrek. She worked side by side with Tom on their Dairy farm in Franklin Township. Frances was also an active member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church for 60 plus years.

Frances was known for her cooking and baking. She also had a large garden that led to a lot of canning and specialty foods that she shared with others. Sewing, word finds and Polka music were passions throughout her life.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Tom; her parents Gotthard and Veronica Barthel; siblings Kathy (Marvin) Stromgren, Kenneth Barthel and Gordon (Mary) Barthel.

She is survived by her children Dianne Lyrek, Dale (Lori) Lyrek, Mark (Julie) Lyrek, Barb Lyrek, Rick (Tracy) Lyrek; 10 grandchildren Adam (Laurie) Skare, Jessica (Greg) Joseph, Matthew Lyrek, Andrew Lyrek, Thomas J. Lyrek, Scott (Shannon) Lyrek, Joseph (Carrie) Lyrek, Amanda (Aaron) Mills; Phillip Lyrek, Jonathan Lyrek; 12 great grandchildren; siblings Lloyd (Susan) Barthel, Rolland (Marnette) Barthel and Doris (Verdell) Schroeder; sister-in-law Jan Barthel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 25, 2017 at St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church in rural Delano. Visitation will take place on Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. with a 9:30 Rosary Service in the church prior to Mass.

Arrangements by the Iten Funeral Home in Delano, Minnesota.