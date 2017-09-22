Mario’s clears first hurdle for expansion

by HANNAH BROADBENT

On Thursday, Sept.21 the council chambers in Watertown City Hall were flooded with people as the planning commission meeting began. The city administrator and Mario Cortolezzis put out extra chairs that were quickly filled with enthusiastic community members to hear the verdict on the site expansion application for Mario’s Italian Kitchen, which Cortolezzis owns.

The meeting was called to order by chair Rob Wilkening, after approving minutes he said, “Now to the item of the night,”

The application for Mario’s restaurant is asking to expand into the property next door of Mario’s which Cortolezzis owns. According to the city engineer Mark Kaltsas, any change of use in a building triggers the city to have to review the site plan from their own standpoint. He said they focus on noise and parking concerns.

“I think most people are familiar with the existing location,” Kaltsas said.

According to Kaltsas the existing space of Mario’s Italian Kitchen is 1,300 sq.ft., the space next door is around 1,000 sq.ft. creating a total of 2,400 sq.ft. for the expansion. The zoning of the property does not change because all downtown businesses are under the same ordinance according to Fineran. There are 30 seats, one bathroom and a kitchen in the current restaurant and the expansion would add 35 seats, new storage space, a chef’s kitchen and second bathroom. The wall in between the two spaces will be torn down and the brick wall facing the street will be taken out so a garage door can be added.

Kaltsas said the city has a formula that allows them to calculate about how many parking spots are used downtown each day. He said they take into consideration that each business has it’s own peak hours and days. In a 2015 calculation the city found that Mario uses about 15 parking spaces now, with the expansion the net value would be about 7 more spaces being used.

“It may increase the parking deficit, but is it a big enough difference to limit a business expansion?” Kaltsas asked.

The restaurant as it is now does have outdoor seating taking up sidewalk space in front of it. Kaltsas said that if the expansion were to be approved, outdoor seating would not be allowed.

After the site plan review, it was Cortolezzis’ turn to speak to the commissioners with about 50 attendees at his back.

“Everything that happens in those walls is about our customer,” Mario said with teary eyes. “The new addition will give residents and visitors more availability to get a table and will allow us to expand our menu, when I break it down – I look forward to seeing students, friends and families sharing meals.”

Before the public hearing began, Wilkening wanted to see by a show of hands who was in support of the expansion and who wasn’t. Everyone in the room raised their hands in sync, as high as they could. Several residents spoke, all in favor of the expansion. They advocated for Mario’s using topics like property value, the different diet options like gluten free and the amount of outreach Mario’s does in the community.

Mike Vaske is a project manager and a resident of St.Boni. He said he attended the meeting because he loves the food at Mario’s. He said he was supposed to pick food up for his wife on his way home. When he spoke to the commission he told them he has friends that come from Duluth and Worthington, Minnesota to eat at the restaurant.

“It’s the most fabulous food I’ve ever encountered – if this doesn’t pass for some reason I have a spot for him in St.Boni,” Vaske said.

Stephanie Beilby brought her two kids, her 7 year-old daughter Brooke spoke to the commission for Mario.

Stephanie said she made sure to attend because she supports local and wants the community to grow. She said there are a lot of young families in Watertown and Mario caters to them.

“I want more businesses to come in and this tells other businesses that we’re not afraid to expand and we’re ready to grow,” Beilby said.

After the public hearing the a few commission members made their last few comments before unanimously approving Mario’s Italian Kitchen’s site plan.

“I’m not worried about parking and I think it’d be a great addition to the community,” Jim Rivord said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26 the Watertown City Council will have the responsibility to officially grant or deny the request for expansion. The council meets at 6:30 in the council chambers inside City Hall. Though Cortolezzis is not worried.

“It’s amazing to see the people I serve everyday here supporting it,”Cortolezzis said. “I’m glad the commission approved it, that was the goal – but the community came together and it’s just been incredible.