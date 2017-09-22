Minnetrista/St.Boni Police Report 9/21

Sunday, Sept. 10

A resident on Yellowstone Trail was advised after a noise complaint was received after midnight.

Officers responded to a medical call at an apartment on Tower Street.

Officers responded to a medical call at a business on Main Street.

Monday, Sept. 11

A school bus stop arm violation was reported at County Road 44 and Trillium Lane.

A resident on Games Trail was advised of the sprinkling ordinance.

A civil dispute over property was reported on County Road 19.

A caller reported another driver was following her on Game Farm Road. Officers talked with the male driver who stated the female cut him off and he wanted to talk to her about that.

A possible gun shot was reported in the 4100 block of Main Street. It may have been a firework.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

A package delivered to a residence on Tower Street was reportedly stolen. The items were valued at $300.

Suspicious activity was reported on Kingswood Road.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

A harassment case was reported in St Boni.

Officers responded to a fire alarm on Woodland Cove Parkway.

Thursday, Sept. 14

A burglary was reported on Game Farm Road. Guns and other items valued at over $2200 were reported missing.

Officers mediated a dispute in the 4300 block of Trillium Lane.

Officers responded to a medical call on Walnut Road.

Officers checked on the welfare of a dog on Games Drive.

Friday, Sept. 15

A St. Boni male reported he received a threatening message from a male acquaintance. A female reported this same suspect damaged her vehicle.

A motorist reported her vehicle was scratched while parked at the high school.

A criminal sexual conduct case is being investigated in Minnetrista.

A welfare check was requested on a female on Merrywood Lane.

A 67-year-old Minnetrista male was arrested for DUI at the Little Long Lake access.

Officers responded to a domestic situation on Meadowview Terrace.

A 16-year-old female was cited on school property for underage consumption.

Saturday, Sept. 16

A caller reported a disturbance of people yelling on Tower

Street. Officers met with the individuals.