St.John’s preps for Street Party

St.John’s Lutheran Church will host its 5th annual community street party on Saturday, September 23. The event, featuring food, music and games is open to the entire community and free of charge.

“As a church we wanted to do something that was very community minded,” youth minister Josh Hoffman said. “I didn’t want another event that would be just for the people of St.Johns.”

Music will be provided by the church’s praise band, followed by a performance by Pastor Eric Hutchinson. At 5 p.m. local music duo Allen and Matt Carlson will take the stage. Food will come from a hog roast, and hot dogs will also be available.

While free will donations are accepted, Hoffman says that the point of the party is to bring neighbors together.

“We take it as an expense,” Hoffman said. “I look at it as a service we need to do for the community.”

Pastor Josh Burnau, who came to the church in January, said he looks forward to his first time hosting.

“I think the vision of it is the congregation and the community coming together,” Burnau said. “The Bible says love your neighbor, sometimes you forget your neighbor is who’s right next to you.”

The event will take place on the streets surrounding St John’s at 101 2nd Ave SE.

“We pull everything out in the street,” Hoffman said. “We basically load up the whole basement of the church and bring it outside.”

Both Hoffman and Burnau stress that this is an event for the entire community.

“We don’t expect everyone who is our neighbor to come worship with us,” Hoffman said, “But we want to show them that we love them and care for them.”

Hoffman acknowledges that for some, there is a hesitance to attend a church sponsored event. This is a problem he said he looked to address.

“How do you bring in new people and not have any strings attached?” Hoffman asked. “That was the whole idea of doing it outside. People don’t even have to come inside the church.”

“We really want the community to come, it’s not just a St.John’s thing,” Hoffman said.

Having both grown up in small towns, Hoffman and Burnau say they understand the importance of community events and meeting your neighbors.

“If you know what’s going on in the community, and you know what’s going on in people’s lives — you can help them.” Hoffman said.

So far, Hoffman said there have been new faces every year, and that he feels that their outreach is working. He added that the St.John’s congregation, which is approximately 1,400, have been encouraged to invite neighbors.

In past years, turnout had been around 250 people. Hoffman and Burnau are optimistic that turnout will be much higher.

“I don’t want to have leftovers this year,” Hoffman said.