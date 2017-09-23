Watertown water now on Wild ice

The Minnesota Wild Hockey Team is starting a new tradition this year called, “This Is Our Ice.” On Saturday, Septemeber 16, the team invited Minnesotans from all over the state to collect up to three ounces of water from their favorite hockey rink, skating pond or lake. The water was filtered and dumped into a Zamboni stationed inside the Excel Energy Center where it will become the first sheet of ice for the new season.

Water from Watertown will now be part of the Wild rink, thanks to one former son of the town who collected water from his favorite rink to be a part of this new tradition.

Chris Beckman grew up directly across from the Grove Street outdoor rink in town. His mother Sandy lives in senior housing near where he grew up. When Beckman was a first grader the town rink moved from its previous location by Highland Park to its current location nestled beneath the highway bridge leading to Waconia. That move changed his life. Rather than becoming a basketball player like the Beckmans and Strandquists in his family, Beckman became a hockey player.

He nearly lived at the rink each winter playing pick-up games, running the warming house and helping to flood the rink with a fire hose on many cold nights. When he was kid (and before he cared more about his skates) Beckman could literally skate from the front of his house, down White Street and right out onto the ice.

On Friday, Beckman drove from his work in Burnsville to have lunch with his mother and collect the water. He planned to gather the water from the Crow River where he used to fish, but changed his mind when he saw a large puddle of water in the middle of the hockey rink. Water taken from the center of his old rink seemed like a better symbol. Beckman thought it was a fitting reminder that Watertown Youth Hockey programs begun at that rink.

Hockey back then was still played outside with wooden sticks and many kids had to put Vaseline on their cheeks to fight the cold.

Beckman was taking pictures from the bridge on Friday to acompany this article. He was hard to miss since he was dressed all in black in his work clothes. Beckman is an ordained Lutheran pastor who grew up at Trinity Lutheran in Watertown and wears clerical clothes each day. He currently teaches pastoral care to seminarians and is the chaplain for the Ebenezer Ridges Care Community in Burnsville. One of his first hockey coaches was former Watertown Mayor, Norm Bauer. Coach Bauer gave Beckman the nickname, “Chris the Crunch Beckman” when he was young. It was perhaps a fitting title for a young and fairly good sized defenseman, but maybe not the right fit for a Lutheran minister.

Chris still plays on three teams in the Adult Hockey Association League in Minnesota. You will find him two or three late nights a week still playing the game he has loved since first grade. He is still a defenseman. His hockey buddies will sometimes call him now, “The Minister of Defense.” It is a title probably more fitting than “crunch.”

Chris Beckman, Burnsville, MN