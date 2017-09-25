Cecilia “Cecky” Ann Maiser, age 98 of Waconia, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2017 at the BeeHive Homes in Excelsior.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Friday, September 29, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community in Waconia with Father Bennet Tran as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.

Cecilia Ann (Lano) Maiser was born on February 19, 1919 in Chaska, MN, the daughter of Gerhard and Elizabeth (Peine) Lano. On January 29, 1945, Cecilia was united in marriage to Raymond B. Maiser at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Chaska.

Cecky lived a full life of love, laughter, compassion and passion. She was a wicked bridge player, loved to travel, never turned down a party or passed a penny slot machine without playing. Cecky was a loving wife to Ray and a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents Gerhard and Elizabeth Lano; brothers and sisters Leonard “Dick” Lano, Joseph (Audrey) Lano, Francis Lano, Virginia Lano, Barbara (John) Doyle, Marie (Jerome “Dick”) Henk, Gerhard “Hauser” Lano, Ben (Mercedes) Lano.

Cecilia is survived by her husband Ray Maiser; children David (Mary Anne) Maiser of Excelsior, Jeanie Maiser of Victoria, Jim Maiser of Waconia, MN, Jo Ann (Bernie) Vail of Waconia; grandchildren Sarah (Nick) Hoffman, Megan (Ian) Forsyth, Amy Foley, Laura Emerson, Peter (Laurie) Maiser, Leah (Chris) Stickney, Andrew Larson, Jenna (Adam) Davis; great-grandchildren Hallie, Hunter, Connor, Jack, Emma, Allan, Jon, Kate, Elizabeth, Will, Leo, Anna and Ray; brother Clarence Lano of McAllen, TX; sisters-in-law Del (Dick) Lano of Norwood Young America, Rebecca (Gerhard) Lano of Eden Prairie; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Serving as urn bearer is Peter Maiser.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com