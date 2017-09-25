David Lee Johnson

Due to habitual consumption of alcohol and drugs of all kinds, David’s body died on September 19, 2017. He sought sobriety 32 years ago, but was truly reborn by the power of the Holy Spirit in recent years. David found forgiveness and new life in Christ Jesus. In his newfound peace, he dedicated himself to studying and sharing the Word of God. David believed he was called to speak to high school students regarding the bondage of alcohol and drugs, and to witness to the saving grace of his beloved Lord.

As a forgiven and redeemed child of God, David’s soul rests in the arms of Jesus Christ. His body, new and glorified, will be raised to eternal life on the Last Day.

David was born on March 31, 1952. He is now in heaven with his parents, Vernon and Luella Johnson of Chaska, Minnesota.

He is survived by his brother, Dennis (wife Amy) of Kimball, Minnesota, and many loving friends and church family.

David’s funeral service will be held at Oakwood Community Church, Waconia, Minnesota, at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 30th.