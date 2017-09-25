Dianne L. Clancy, age 83 of Waconia, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2017 at St. Mary’s Care Center in Winsted.

Funeral service was Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia with Rev. Dave Erbel officiating; visitation was Friday, September 22, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and one hour prior to the service at the church; interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Waconia.

Dianne Ludene Lange was born at home on March 10, 1934 to Erwin and Florence (nee Ross) Lange in Camden Township. She was baptized and confirmed at the St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Germany. Her confirmation memory verse was “Commit thy way unto the Lord, trust also in Him; and He shall bring it to pass.” This Bible verse served her well throughout her life as she was a firm believer in the power of prayer and was committed to her Lord Jesus.

Dianne was the second of four sisters, Lorraine, Marilyn and Lavern. All four girls had the gift of beautiful voices and a love of music. Together they would sing in harmony to the delight of all who heard them. My mother’s love of music was there throughout her life and she enjoyed all genres, but especially old time music.

Dianne grew up in the Lester Prairie/New Germany area. She graduated from Central High School in Norwood Young America in 1952. After graduation she briefly moved to Seattle, WA where she worked as a nanny and as a secretary.

She returned to Minnesota in 1953 and met our father Harold “Jim” Clancy. After a whirlwind courtship they were married on January 2, 1954 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. The marriage was blessed with four children, Colleen, Deborah, Sandra, and James. When our father passed away in 1996, they had been married for 42 years.

Throughout her life she held many different jobs including assembly worker at Tonka Toys, selling hearing aids, selling Avon, daycare provider, driving taxi, cleaning homes and as a caregiver through Carver County. She always felt that her most important role was as a wife and mother. She was overjoyed when she became a grandmother and was devoted to her eight grandchildren and seven (soon to be eight) great-grandchildren. Her home was filled with pictures of all of them. She looked forward to attending all of the activities they were involved in.

Holidays were especially important to her. She loved having everyone come home to wonderful meals and to make family memories. These family gatherings always provided her with the opportunity to take pictures. She loved taking photographs, so part of her legacy are hundreds and hundreds of photos.

She was a strong willed and determined woman. She taught us to never give up. She also led by example her trust in the Lord and how important He was in her life. We know that she is now with Dad and Debbie in God’s presence and they are rejoicing. No more pain.

Thanks Mom for all of life’s lessons and instilling in us the value of believing in yourself and fighting for what you believe in.

Dianne was preceded in death by her husband Jim Clancy; daughter Deborah; sisters and brothers-in-law LaVerne and Bob Luke, Mel Luke, Dick Olmen, Elvin Shultis, Howard Clancy; sister-in-law Geraldine.

Dianne is survived by her loving family: daughters and sons-in-law Colleen and Neil Dummer of Mayer, Sandra and Jeff Fuhrman of Cologne; son and daughter-in-law James and Tracy Clancy of Jordan; grandchildren Tom Bleichner, Jennifer (Chilo) Gomez, Jessica Hooey, Jeremy Jacobsen, Jamie Kantorwicz, Jason Kuglin, Christopher Fuhrman, Katherine Fuhrman and special friend Matt Cardinal, Joshua Clancy, Madeline Clancy; great-grandchildren Devin Bleichner, Lauren Dropps, Miguel Gomez, Millia and Kenya Brown, Norman Kantorwicz, Paisley Fuhrman; sisters Lorraine Luke of Park Rapids, Marilyn Olmen of Eagan; sisters-in-law Peg Shultis of Utah, Shirley Becker of New York; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Casket bearers were Tom Bleichner, Jeremy Jacobsen, Christopher Fuhrman, Jeff Fuhrman, Steven Olmen, Todd Luke, Greg Luke.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia; www.johnsonfh.com