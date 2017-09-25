Donnabelle R. Lane, age 86 of Cologne, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2017 at the Arlington Good Samaritan Center.

Funeral Service Friday, September 29, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 E. 2nd St.) in Waconia with Rev. Dave Erbel officiating. Visitation Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Waconia.

Donnabelle Rita (Bahls) Lane was born September 12, 1931 in Richards, Iowa, the daughter of Walter and Martha (Schoepke) Bahls. She was baptized on September 27, 1931 at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Rockwell City, Iowa. On May 20, 1945, Donnabelle confirmed her faith at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Winnebago. After graduating from the Huntley High School Donnabelle attended Mankato State University.

On March 9, 1951, Donnabelle was united in marriage with Duane M. Lane at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Winnebago. The couple moved to Chaska and Donnabelle taught Kindergarten at St. John’s Lutheran School in Chaska for 25 years. She also had worked as a substitute teacher and home school consultant for many years. Donnabelle had worked for Acorn Acres Nursery School for four years and as the bookkeeper of L & L Electric for 10 years.

Donnabelle was a faithful member of her church. She had a strong Christian faith and love for family. Donnabelle enjoyed participating in Bible study groups, prayer chains and children’s ministry. Many enjoyed her use of puppets to share God’s word. Donnabelle and her husband were proud to be part of the founding group of Mayer Lutheran High School.

Donnabelle enjoyed attending Chaska Cubs baseball games, drawing, painting, music and writing. She loved attending the activities of her family.

Donnabelle is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Martha Bahls; husband Duane Lane; grandson Matthew Allen; daughter-in-law Rebecca Lane; brother Allen Bahls; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Roland and Margaret Lane.

Donnabelle is survived by her loving family: children Andrew (Kimberly) Lane of Squaw Lake, David (Debra) Lane of Cologne, Carol Allen of Norwood Young America, Peter Lane of Washington, Doug Lane of California, Kevin Lane of Minneapolis, Emmanuel Lane of Buffalo, Susan Lane of St. Paul, Benjamin (Stacy) Lane of South Dakota, Michael Lane of Norwood Young America; 32 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law Shirley and Richard Howard of Deer River, sister-in-law Eleanor Bahls of Owatonna; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Serving as casket bearers are Donnabelle’s grandchildren.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com