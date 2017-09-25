Dora E. Wagener, age 83 of Waconia, passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at her home in Waconia.

Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, September 22, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waconia with Father Thomas Joseph as Celebrant of the Mass; visitation was from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church; interment St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Waconia.

Dora Ellen Wagener was born on April 3, 1934 in Poga, Tennessee, the daughter of Arthur and Geneva (Hicks) Vines. She was the eighth child of thirteen. After graduation from Hampton High School, Dora was recruited to work in Washington D.C. and landed her dream job of working for the FBI. She met her husband, Harold, on a blind date. Soon they were married, and ten months later they were blessed with their first born daughter, Debbie. After Harold was discharged from the US Navy, they made their way north to Waconia, MN. What followed was the birth of three more children, Mike, Cathy and Bobby. Dora and Harold spent nineteen happy years of marriage before his passing.

Dora was a hard worker, holding down a full time job while raising her children. After many years, Dora finally retired and found joy in baking, cooking, tending to her flowers and sharing her gifts with family and friends. She enjoyed a good joke! Dora adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved family get-togethers and shared her delicious creations. Dora would share her special baked goodies with shut-ins and always had something ready to serve her drop-in guests. She will be missed.

Dora was preceded in death by her husband Harold Wagener; parents Arthur and Geneva Vines; daughter-in-law Joan Wagener; father-in-law and mother-in-law Ferd and Minnie Wagener; 11 brothers and sisters; brothers-in-law Elmer and James Wagener.

Dora is survived by her loving family: children and spouses Debra and David Kes of Carver, Mike and Patty Wagener of Black Duck, Cathy and David Linder of Medina, Bob and Debra Wagener of Waconia; grandchildren Patrick (Selena) Kes, Jennifer (Matt) Medvec, Christopher Wagener, Stephanie (Troy) Walsh; great-grandchildren Adria Kes, Addison Kes, Avery Kes, Carson Kes, Mason Medvec, Maxwell Medvec, Deanna Brown; sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Alan Harmon of Elk Park, NC; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Marilyn and Denis Kelzer of Waconia, Lucille Wagener of Waconia, Geraldine Wagener of Waconia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Casket bearers are Patrick Kes, Matthew Medvec, Christopher Wagener, Ken Wagener, Mark Notermann, Steve Wagener.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com