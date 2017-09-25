Elizabeth “Betty” J. Trende, age 83 of Cologne, died Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Woodstone Senior Living of Hutchinson.

Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, September 30, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Community in Waconia; visitation Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church; interment Zoar Moravian Cemetery in Waconia.

Betty was born on October 14, 1933 in Chanhassen Township, the daughter of Joseph and Wilhelmina (Kerber) Williams. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria.

Betty attended Guardian Angels School in Chaska where she received her first Holy Communion and was confirmed and graduated in 1951 from Guardian Angels High School. She did office work for the S&L Company at Hopkins from 1951 to 1954. On December 4, 1954, Betty was united in marriage to Gerald A. Trende at St. Victoria Catholic Church. They lived and farmed with Gerald’s parents near Cologne for eight years and she did office work at Pioneer Telephone Company for 13 Years.

In 1962, they purchased their own farm and she left the telephone company in 1968 to become a full time farmer’s wife and mother.

In 1969, they adopted a brother and sister, Richard and Kimberly, ages four and three. On June 6, 1981, Richard was killed in a car accident at age sixteen and they buried him on his 17th birthday. Devastated by this loss, their faith in God gave them the strength to continue on.

Betty enjoyed the peace and quiet of their farm, the outdoors and the beauty of the land, where she became a farming partner to her husband. They enjoyed dancing all their life and began dancing in high school. Their farm often became the gathering space for friends and many family functions. She also loved good music and loved to sing.

Betty loved her God, her church and her family, and was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waconia, but always had a soft spot in her heart for St. Victoria and Guardian Angels Churches and schools.

Betty was preceded in death by her son Richard Trende; parents Joseph and Minnie Williams; sisters and brothers-in-law Virginia and Edward Stacken, Grace and Roman Stacken.

Betty is survived by her loving family: husband Jerry; daughter Kimberly Trende-Johnson; grandchildren Colton Trende, Dakota Johnson, Noel Johnson; brother and sister-in-law Gerald and Carol Williams of New Prague; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Donna Kopp of Hopkins, Al and Lonnie Trende of Shakopee, Jim and Colleen Trende of Delano, Kathy Trende of Osakis; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Casket bearers are Colton Trende, Dakota Johnson, Jim Trende, Al Trende, Jeff Trende, Greg Trende, Jim Williams.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com