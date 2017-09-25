Eugene A. Willems

Eugene Arnold Willems, age 93, passed away peacefully at the Auburn Home in Waconia, Thursday, September 21, 2017.

Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church (210 Church Street East) in Cologne with Father Gregory Abbott as celebrant of the Mass; visitation Monday, September 25, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and one hour prior to the Mass at church; interment St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery.

He was born on October 20, 1923 in Hancock Township, Assumption, Carver County, Minnesota to Arnold and Mary (Tellers) Willems.

Eugene was baptized and confirmed at Assumption Catholic Church in Assumption, MN.

In 1945, Eugene was drafted into the Army and became a chef for the Officers. Later, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant. At one point, he was scheduled to be sent to Europe to be a translator, given he knew four languages (High German, Low German, Dutch and English). Fortunately, the war ended and he was discharged.

Shortly after returning home from the service, Eugene was united in marriage to Margaret Josephine Stacken, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waconia on June 24, 1947.

In 1956, Eugene and Margaret moved to the Willems Family farm outside of Cologne. The farm remains in the family name to this day.

Early in his career, Eugene worked at the Moline Company in Minneapolis for nine (9) years, then ran a milk route, and also worked at Cargill. From there he went to work on the family farm. While farming, he also continued to work for the American Crystal Sugar Beet factory in Chaska. He farmed until he retired in 1991.

During retirement he held various part-time jobs, mowing lawns and working at a local grocery store.

Eugene was dedicated to his family, farm and friends. He enjoyed playing sheephead/cards, fishing, visiting with friends and neighbors, vacations up-north and reading a good western book. He also enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Eugene has been a life-long member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and was a member of the St. Bernard’s Catholic Aid Society.

Eugene was preceded in death by his wife Margaret; son James Willems; daughter-in-law Joyce Willems; parents Arnold and Mary Willems; sisters Bernadette (Dahle) Plocher, Charlene (Clarence) Eder, Marcella (Casper) Schwartz.

Eugene is survived by his loving family: children Judy (Dwayne) Rademacher of Waconia, Tom Willems of Cologne, Mary (Joe) Shimota of Green Isle, Steve (Renee) Willems of Carver, Janet (John) Fahey of Norwood Young America; grandchildren Cindy (Dave) Herrmann, Darryl Rademacher and special friend Katie Goodell, Julie (Joel) Jones, Stacy (Travis) Lawrence, Stephanie Shimota, Sarah Shimota, Kate Willems, Jenna Willems and fiance Tom Heiar, Jack Fahey, Jerid Fahey; great-grandchildren Tyson and Melanie Rademacher, Hunter and Gavin Jones, Owen, Avery and Lila Joyce Lawrence; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Sister Stella Stacken SLW of Arlington Heights, IL, Henry and Mary Ann Stacken of Chaska, Charles Stacken of Chaska, Harold and Adeline Stacken of Waconia, Arthur Stacken of Waconia, Joseph and Betty Stacken of Waconia, Darlene and Harold Matti, Jo Ann and Giles Lenzmeier, Lucy and Jack Lucy of Burnsville, Paul and Pat Stacken of Chaska, Valeria Hinz of Wisconsin; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Casket bearers Tom Willems, Steve Willems, Joe Shimota, John Fahey, Darryl Rademacher, Jack Fahey, Dwayne Rademacher.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com.

