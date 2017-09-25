Eunice E. (Rolf) Bruesehoff, age 86 of Norwood Young America and formerly Cologne, passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at her home.

Funeral service Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church (14735 CR 153) Benton Twp. rural Cologne with Rev. Eric Zacharias as officiant. Visitation Tuesday 4-7 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and one hour prior to the service at the church; chapel service 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Interment in the church cemetery.

Eunice was born on February 10, 1931 in Cologne, the daughter of Philipp and Emma (Seltz) Schmidt. She was baptized on February 22, 1931 at Zion Lutheran Church Benton Twp. by Rev. Herman AmEnd and confirmed on March 25, 1945 at Zion Lutheran Church Benton Twp. by Rev. R.W. Rottmann. On August 25, 1951, Eunice was united in marriage to Marvin Rolf at Zion Lutheran Church Benton Twp. by Rev. John Melchert. Marvin passed away on March 14, 1995. On August 29, 1996, Eunice was united in marriage to Harold Bruesehoff at Zion Lutheran Church in Benton Twp. by Rev. Eric Zacharias.

Eunice was a loving mom, grandma and great-grandma. She worked at Tonka Toys for a period of her life and in housekeeping at Ridgeview Medical Center. Eunice and Marvin were the proprietors of the Assumption store. She was an excellent homemaker and proud of her tidy house. Eunice had many enjoyments: baking, playing cards, visiting, entertaining, and loved to travel. She graduated from Central High School class of 1949. Eunice liked to watch the Minnesota Twins whenever possible. She had a smile on her face all of the time.

Eunice was preceded in death by her husband Marvin; father and mother Philipp and Emma Schmidt; sister and brother-in-law Mildred and Clarence Marks; brothers and sisters-in-law Marvin and Orpah Schmidt, Wilbur and Esther Poppitz, Earl Schmidt; father-in-law and mother-in-law Frank and Frieda Rolf; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Edwin and Hilma Rolf, Bertha and Fred Quaas, Mabel and Glenard Lenz, Martha “Matzie” Schmidt, Erna and Ardell Wolter, Renata Loehrs.

Eunice is survived by her loving family: husband Harold; children Karen (Jim) Luedtke of Watertown, Carmen (Robert) Mueller of Hamburg, Connie (Rick) Braun of Norwood Young America, Randall Rolf of Norwood Young America, Thomas Rolf of Minneapolis, Terence Rolf of Minneapolis; grandchildren Jason (Tammy) Wetzell, Matthew (Marcia) Mueller, Michael Mueller and fiancée Stephanie Erickson, Lucas Braun and friend Christy, Ryan (Becca) Braun, Carissa (Max) Burns, Vaughn Thomason; great-grandchildren Adam Rootes, Joshua Wetzell, Ashlee Wetzell, Chase Mueller, MaKenzie Braun, Benjamin Braun; brother Erwin Schmidt of Norwood Young America; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Marville Schmidt of Cologne, Erland Loehrs of Waconia, Jeanette and Victor Rolf of Norwood Young America.

Casket bearers Jason Wetzell, Matthew Mueller, Michael Mueller, Lucas Braun, Ryan Braun, Carissa Burns, Vaughn Thomason.

Honorary casket bearers Joshua Wetzell, Ashlee Wetzell, Chase Mueller, MaKenzie Braun, Benjamin Braun, Adam Rootes.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com.