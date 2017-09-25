Harold C. Schmidt, age 96 of Cologne, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2017 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.

Funeral service was Monday, September 25, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine (500 West Church Street) with Rev. Tim Redfield as officiant. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Benton Twp. rural Cologne.

Harold C. Schmidt was born on December 6, 1920 in Benton Twp., Cologne, MN, the son of Christian and Ida (Zabel) Schmidt. He was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church by Rev. Herman AmEnd and later confirmed in 1935 at Zion Lutheran Church in Benton Twp. by Rev Herman AmEnd. On April 12, 1945, Harold was united in marriage to Geraldine Herrmann. Geraldine passed away in 1952. Harold married Marion James on August 9, 1959.

Harold farmed most of his life in Benton Twp. Carver County. He worked at the Belle Plaine Plastic Plant for a number of years. Harold lived in California for 11 years where he worked at a ranch in Escondido which he really enjoyed. He liked to visit with his friends and neighbors. Harold sang in the Men’s Choir at Zion Lutheran Church for a period of time and was an usher there also.

Harold was preceded in death by his wives Geraldine and Marion; son and daughter-in-law Steven and Kay Schmidt; parents Christian and Ida Schmidt.

Harold is survived by his loving family: granddaughters Jessica Schmidt and Shannon McNutt; sisters Gertrude Honebrink of Waconia and Florence Herrmann of Colorado; special friend Ramona Buckentin; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Casket bearers were Dale Stender, Dale Wildung, Virgil “Butch” Herrmann, Clarence Honebrink, Richard Stoeckman, Mike Helms, Roger Schmidt.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com