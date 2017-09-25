Mary L. Luedtke, age 95 of Waconia, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2017 at her home.

Memorial service was Friday, September 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Waconia Moravian Church (209 East 2nd Street) in Waconia with Rev. John McNabb and Rev. Dr. Amy Gohdes-Luhman. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at church.

Mary was born on February 18, 1922 in Watertown Township, the daughter of John and Louise (Ehrenberg) Peltz.

Mary was a registered nurse, working into her 70’s, first at Mounds Park Hospital, then the Bratholdt Hospital in Watertown, and finally the Watertown Clinic where she retired. She also was an occasional private duty nurse and co-farmed with her husband Wilmar for 25 years.

Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, gardening, birding, mushroom and berry picking. She was a music lover, crossword puzzle aficionado, also a Scrabble whiz (did any of us ever beat her?), traveler, history buff, lover of poetry and trees, locavore, and perfecter of potato salad. She loved the Lord, her family, and appreciated beauty and things done well.

While cooking and baking were necessary activities, often requiring prodigious amounts of food, she also enjoyed trying out different recipes for fun. This usually produced outstanding results, for example her Minnesota version of pecan pie, made with butternuts and maple syrup, was fantastic. There was however, just one time she prepared lutefisk, and all agreed that was enough. Her children viewed her as their own Julia Child, and follow this adventuresome attitude toward food.

She loved nature and was both an avid listener of and contributor to Jim Gilbert’s “Nature Notes” radio show. She also subscribed to the Minnesota DNR Conservation Volunteer magazine for many years.

Mary was very active in her church until she could no longer drive. Though not outspoken, her Christian faith was very important to her, and she was confident of the place prepared for her.

Mary was a past member of Minnetrista Baptist Church, St. Bonifacius Quilters, MN Landscape Arboretum Auxiliary, Scandia Baptist Cemetery Association and she volunteered at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents John and Louise Peltz; husband Wilmar Luedtke; baby boy Luedtke; baby girl Luedtke; sister Alice McClure; brothers Ralph Peltz, Kermit Peltz, Albert Peltz, Herbert Peltz.

Mary is survived by her loving family: children Janet (Tom) Scott of St. Paul, James (Deborah) Luedtke of Shorewood, Joanne (Joe) Molzahn of Minnetonka, Jacquelyn (Tom) Waugh of Minnetrista; grandchildren Krista (Joe) Olson, Nathaniel Scott (Kim Viskocil), Naomi Scott (Jonathan Miller), Abby Molzahn, Matthew Molzahn, Amanda Waugh, Katie Waugh; great-grandchildren Miriam Olson, Gloria Olson, Evelyn Scott, Simon Scott; brothers and sister Karl (Jacque) Peltz of Aptos, CA, Roy Peltz of Miami, FL, Grace Marquardt of Stillwater, Harold Peltz of Buffalo; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com.