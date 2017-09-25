‘Officer Bill’ will be missed in Long Lake

To the editor,

On behalf of Long Lake, I would like to extend our community’s heartfelt condolences at the passing of Wayzata Police officer Bill Mathews.

Officer Bill, as we had all come to know him, took extra care in watching out for us all here in Long Lake. His cheerful ways helped create a lasting connection between our town and law enforcement. From the informal chats to his presence at our parks during events such as “night to unite,” Officer Bill always had time, a warm smile and was never in a hurry.

We are so grateful to officer Bill and the rest of the Wayzata Police Department for their service to our community. In the weeks and months ahead we will look forward to ways in which we can continue to honor Officer Mathew’s legacy.

With the greatest of respect,

Marty Schneider

Mayor of Long Lake