MnDOT rejects St. Boni request for traffic sign

After making a second request for a “Local Traffic Only” sign to be placed at the intersection of Highway 7 and Wildwood Avenue in St. Bonifacius, the city council learned at its Sept. 9 meeting that the Minnesota Department of Transportation will not install such a sign.

Over the past several months, the council has met with the residents of Wildwood Avenue on several occasions to address the high volume of traffic and speed on the street, which is often used as a shortcut between Highway 7 and County Road 92 to avoid the traffic signal. The city has implemented several measures designed to slow down traffic on Wildwood Avenue, including striping, speed limit signs, school zone signs and flashing speed signals.

A proposal for local traffic signage was turned down by MnDOT, who said that such signs are typically only used for temporary traffic control where a road is closed with partial barricades and only open for residents who need to access driveways in the closed area. MnDOT also noted that even in those cases, the signs are “almost impossible” to enforce. MnDOT guidelines also warn of excessive signage, as it tends to lose its effectiveness.

The council discussed conducting another speed study on the road in cooperation with the police department to see if the traffic control measures have had an impact.

In another matter, the council approved the 2018 budget for the Lake Minnetonka Communications Commission. In a letter to the council, Operations Manager Jim Lundberg sought the city’s approval of both the budget and a five-year capital plan. A major highlight of the budget is the continuation of the AV Support Program to begin in 2020, to provide “continued investment in both sound and video recording quality within LMCC member city council chambers.”

The LMCC is an agency formed by a Joint Powers Agreement between 11 area communities, whose purpose is to oversee the franchise agreement with the cable operator, currently Mediacom, and to promote awareness and use of community television. St. Boni is one of the 11 cities who participate in the agreement. While member cities do not fund the LMCC, each city is required to review and vote on the annual budget. Franchise fees cover the operational costs of the LMCC.

The council heard an update from councilmember Mary Bishop regarding the city building landscape projects by the Gardening and Beautification Group. This summer, the group planted a variety of plants and bushes around city hall, installed landscape fabric and spread mulch. The city’s public works department removed rocky dirt and spread enriched soil prior to the plantings, said Bishop. The next stage will include planting perennial beds this fall, with additional perennial beds to be planted in the spring.

Bishop offered some suggestions for city funding for the fall landscape project, including landscaping edging along the beds, purchase of replacement watering hoses and purchase of a mobile, pressurized water tank system for spot watering of future remote pots or hanging baskets. Specific requests for funding and cost estimates will be presented at the next meeting.

The council also voted 4-0 (Councilmember Terrill Anderson was excused) to issue a public nuisance citation to Eugene Rakow for non-compliance regarding the city’s request to remove a cargo crate on his property which is prohibited by the zoning ordinance.