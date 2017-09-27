And the winners are…

The annual Nickle Dickle Day Car Show was dampened a bit this year by the threat of rain in the forecast.

In all, 272 vehicles vehicles were on display during the event, with entrants coming from around the nation and region. Last year, 362 vehicles came out for the show.

New this year to the car show were revised street machine classes.

Outside of classic cars and trucks, the Nickle Dickle Day Antique and Collector Car & Truck Show also featured antique tractors, motorcycles and commercial vehicle classes.

Favorite Ford: Tom Ulrich, New Ulm, 1955 Ford Sunliner Convertible

Favorite Chrysler: Jerry Pickle, Eden Prairie, 1972 Plymouth Barracuda

Farvorite GM: Jim Stiller, Chanhassen, 1955 Chevy Nomad

Director’s Choice: Jeremy Winkelman, Waconia, 1936 Ford Pickup

Long Distance Driver: 1953 Ford F100, Burt, Iowa

Class of ’56 anniversary award: Dale Kittleson, Waconia, 1956 Chevy 210 2-door

Class 1 (0-1940 stock): 1st place – Steve Helgeson, Lakeville, 1930 Ford Model A; 2nd place – Wally Moonen, Waconia, 1930 Chevy Pickup

Class 2 (1941-54 stock): 1st place – Jim Schrader, St. Bonifacius, 1951 Chevy BelAir 2-door; 2nd place – Vern Mielke, Norwood Young America, 1954 Chevy BelAir 2-door

Class 3 (1955-65 stock): 1st place – Kenneth Nastrom, Cambridge, 1961 Chevy Impala; 2nd place – Lloyd Drier, Stewart, 1959 Ford Skyliner; 3rd place – Don Hlavac, New Prague, 1955 Mercury

Class 4 (1966-present stock): 1st place – Bernie Boerboom, Walnut Grove, 1969 Dodge Charger; 2nd place – Gary Schott, Lester Prairie, 1969 Chevy Chevelle; 3rd place – Jeannie Tessmer, Hutchinson, 1970 Chevy Chevelle

Class 5 (Chevy stock 1955-57): 1st place – John Hemak, Chaska, 1953 Chevy BelAir; 2nd place – Jim Madek, Montgomery, 1955 Chevy Nomad

Class 6 (Pony stock all years): 1st place – Mark Schneider, Norwood Young America, 1969 Pontiac Firebird; 2nd place – Dan & Bonnie Wagener, Waconia, 1969 Ford Mustang; 3rd place – Dave & Sandy Dop, Minnetonka, 1967 Mercury Cougar

Class 7 (Pony street all years): 1st place – Jerry Pickle, Eden Prairie, 1972 Plymouth Barracuda; 2nd place – Ron Schesso, St. Bonifacius, 1967 Chevy; 3rd place – Steve Schmieg, Victoria, 1968 Camaro

Class 8 (Muscle cars stock 380 cu. In. min): 1st place – Peter Sauter, Glencoe, 1967 Plymouth GTX; 2nd place – Wayne Johnstone, Minnetonka, 1969 Chevy Chevelle; 3rd place – Krist & Tom Leonard, Dayton, 1972 Plymouth Roadrunner

Class 9 (Convertible stock all years): 1st place – Jerry Kunkel, Waconia, 1967 Chevy Camaro; 2nd place – Kevin Schroeder, Worthington, 1955 Chevy BelAir; 3rd place – Mary Ann Clemmer, Lakeville, 1950 Chevy

Class 10 (Convertible modified all years): 1st place – Jim Geisler, Bloomington, Pontiac GTO; 2nd place – Steve & Connie Dean, Minnetonka, 1962 Chevy Impala

Class 11 (Street rods 0-1935): 1st place – Thomas Sawvel, Wayzata, 1934 Ford Fordor; 2nd place – Butch Blakstvedt, Watertown, 1932 Ford Roadster; 3rd place – Blair Swaney, Lakeville, 1928 Ford Tudor

Class 12 (Street rods 1936-48): 1st place – Dan Nelson, Hopkins, 1938 Chevy; 2nd place – Al & Sandy Birr, Spring Lake Park, 1937 Ford Roadster; 3rd place – Vern Leen, Waconia, 1947 Ford Deluxe

Class 13 (Street machines 1949-60): 1st place – Jim Stiller, Excelsior, 1955 Chevy Nomad; 2nd place – Brad & Sharon Patterson, Minnetonka, 1955 Chevy BelAir; 3rd place – Ron Maas, Waconia, 1957 Chevy BelAir

Class 14 (Street machines 1961-69): 1st place – Dan Kittelson, St. Louis Park, 1965 Dodge Coronet 440; 2nd place – Raymond Wibstad, Nicollet, 1967 Chevy Chevelle SS396; 3rd place – Norm & Julie Russo, St. Louis Park, 1964 Ford Galaxie 500

Class 15 (Street machines 1970-present): 1st place – Rick Abeln, Dassel, 1971 Dodge Dart Swinger; 2nd place – Mark Goethke, Hopkins, 1971 Chevy Chevelle; 3rd place – Gary & Sue Lambertson, Hutchinson, 1972 Buick Skylark Suncoupe

Class 16 (Corvettes): 1st place – Dale Todnem, Brownton, 1966 Chevy Corvette; 2nd place – Ed Ekdahl, New Germany, 1964 Corvette; 3rd place – Steve Schneider, Eden Prairie, 1966 Corvette

Class 17 (Motorcycles): 1st place – Mike Schmakel, Waconia, 1954 Norton; 2nd place – Tim Droeger, Norwood Young America, 2014 Harley

Class 18 (Commercial stock): 1st place – Tom Keeley, Jordan, 1955 Chevy 3100; 2nd place – In Memory of Irene Shambour, Cologne, 1967 Chevy Pickup; 3rd place – Joel Fritz, Winthrop, 1950 International L120

Class 19 (Commercial modified): 1st place – Scott Logelin, Waconia, 1968 Ford Bronco; 2nd place – Bruce & Barb Svanda, Silver Lake, 1939 Chevy Truck; 3rd place – Larry Proechel, Carver, 1949 Chevy Carryall

Class 20 (Special interest/orphans): 1st place – Steve Olson, Excelsior, 1984 Austin Mini 25; 2nd place – Mike Ellis, Durango, 1951 Chevy Gasser

Class 21 (2-seater sports car): 1st place – Eldon Young, Waconia, 2014 Dodge Viper; 2nd place – Neil Anderson, St. Bonifacius, 1970 MG BGT

Class 22 (Antique tractors): 1st place – Jason Johnson, Belle Plaine, 1968 Case 830; 2nd place – Ted Fox, Hector, 1941 Case

Class 23 (Custom): 1st place – Brian Ernst, Watertown, 1955 Chevy 210 Handyman; 2nd place – Mark Wells, Mound, 1950 Chevy Deluxe; 3rd place – Mike Eder, Mound, 1954 Chevy Sedan Delivery