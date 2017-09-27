Defending freedom, defending protests

To the editor,

I have a deep love for our country and will always rise out of respect for the national anthem or the pledge. Last summer I had a giant lump in my throat and fought back tears as my then 7-year-old son saluted first responders and the national guard as they proceeded past during a parade.

I am a high school government teacher and for years now, when our students rise for the pledge of allegiance on Monday mornings, I have typically had one or two students that do not. While it pains me, even angers me at times, my understanding and appreciation for our Constitution and its protection of individual rights always convinces me to bite my tongue.

You see, it’s quite a conundrum. Most of us love this country and want to demonstrate our respect for the flag and the freedom it represents. However, if we condemn or castigate someone for sitting or kneeling we immediately diminish the very flag which we endeavor to protect because we are denying someone their freedom of expression.

If we really believe in freedom, we must accept that some will have different views than us. We aren’t obligated to accept their views, but we are obligated to accept their right to hold them.

I concede it is odd and runs contrary to instincts (including my own), but if we really want to defend our flag and the freedom it represents then we must accept another’s right to sit or kneel as we honor it. Only then are we truly the “land of the free.”

Carl Pierson

Waconia