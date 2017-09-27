Help is on the way

By Sabina Badola

One 20-foot trailer, two men and countless supplies hit the road heading south Sept. 12 to join the relief effort for hurricane victims in Marco Island, Florida.

When Sun Sailor caught up with Pete L’Allier and Bret Niccum of Minnetrista, the duo were 26 hours into their road trip and stuck in Atlanta’s traffic, with about seven hours to go to their final destination. They said the traffic, which they called a “giant migration,” extended all the way to Nashville and was a combination of relief workers and Floridians heading back home to see what damage Hurricane Irma had done.

Just yesterday, they were home in Minnesota. Hurricane Relief

“Bret and I threw this together in a day,” L’Allier said.

Niccum added, “We got the idea and left in less than 24 hours.”

The buddies, who have neighboring condos on Marco Island, were at first curious to see how their vacation homes had fared in the destruction. They got word that their condos were somehow still intact, but soon began hearing from friends there who were in much rougher shape.

“We have friends on the island reporting catastrophic damage and their hands are tied due to the lack of water, electricity and fuel,” L’Allier said.

According to them, those on the decimated island have nothing—no water, food, gas, toilets or showers. Eighty percent of the small island, which was completely engulfed by Irma, has no power or water.

L’Allier, a chiropractor at Hopkins Health and Wellness Center, and Niccum, the owner and president of Niccum Docks, figured they had the resources and connections to provide their friends, and friends of friends, with much-needed help. From there, it became a no-brainer to load up a truck and head south.

They asked their Floridian friends what they most needed and quickly compiled a wish list of essential supplies. Within less than 24 hours, L’Allier and Niccum had crammed a 20-foot trailer full with generators, plywood, tarps, chainsaws, fuel, water and air conditioners.

“Anything that anybody needed that we could bring down, we’re bringing down,” Niccum said.

West metro businesses—including St. Boni Motor Sports, Hancock Real Estate Group, Northern Tool + Equipment and Lano Equipment—donated items and sold them at cost. Even the trailer was donated to them by a client at L’Allier’s clinic.

The pair were appreciative of local businesses’ generosity on such short notice and mentioned how companies have kept calling them to offer help.

“When people heard what needed to be done, everybody made it happen immediately. There wasn’t even a hesitation,” said L’Allier. “It was just, ‘What do you need? Let’s make it happen.’”

However, not everybody in their lives got behind the idea right away. At first, their wives, daughters, coworkers and Floridian friends were shocked and skeptical. Beyond worried loved ones, Florida officials have issued statements that advise against anyone, even locals, coming to the state because of the health and safety risks. For example, they said sheriff’s reports have cautioned that the chance of infectious disease has risen significantly.

But for L’Allier and Niccum, helping friends in need overrode the potential dangers. They said they will use their common sense to stay safe. Now, their families have come around to support the mission and are keeping people at home informed via social media updates.

“Anytime you go into any situation like this, you’re going to take a chance of harming yourself,” Niccum acknowledged. “But these guys? They don’t have anything. They have nothing. So that’s all we’re doing—helping and paying it forward.”

They explained that the urgency to get to Marco Island as quickly as possible is because of the consequences of going without electricity.

People on Marco Island are unable to open their unpowered fridges and freezers to access food without running the risk of all the food going bad. As a result, things have begun to rot and, according to them, there is a smell that is starting to linger over the island. In the meanwhile, the few open restaurants have been serving free or half price meals to hungry local residents.

On top of that, they said there is 97 percent humidity, rain and flooding. If people go any longer without fans and air conditioners, mold will set in.

They said there’s no store currently open for Marco Islanders to buy a generator or other supplies. While L’Allier and Niccum aren’t sure how long they’ll stay, they believe it will be dependent on when more of the area’s power is back on. According to them, current estimates for full power to be restored are at six to 10 weeks.

“I’m going to stay as long as it takes for electricity to come back on, because we have to feed a generator in the meantime,” L’Allier explained. “So we’ll just play it by ear.”

The minimal power currently available is being distributed among grocery stores, part of a water plant and a Marriott hotel that is lodging emergency responders, electrical contractors and construction workers who are pouring in to help restore the community.

Soon, L’Allier and Niccum will join their efforts to do whatever they can to help in the wake of severe devastation.

“Everybody keeps warning it’s like a war zone,” L’Allier said of friends’ reports, which includes muddy flooding to overnight curfews in efforts to prevent looting of strewn belongings.

On the phone, they were still in disbelief that they were actually going for it.

“Man, this is nuts,” they laughed.

But the two men are among many others who decided to head south to help.

“You wouldn’t believe the equipment that’s driving amongst us right now that’s heading down there. It’s just like this mass countrywide mobilization to go and help,” L’Allier said.

They marveled at how, from Minnesota to Florida, the country bands together in support when a community is in crisis.

“If there’s a crisis, no one will beat us. The way people come together from different states to help other states, that’s U.S.A.,” Niccum said. “It’s U.S.A. strong, is what it is.”