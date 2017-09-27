Island inches closer to public use as project wraps first phases

by Hannah broadbent

[email protected]

In 2016, the Carver County Parks Department started plans to revive Lake Waconia’s Regional Parks’ Coney Island. This summer, phases one and two were completed, which means the park can finally start coming together. Carver County Parks have wrapped up the first two phases of the Coney Island project. (Submitted photo)

Phase one and two are both evaluations of the island. Specifically, phase two was the archaeological evaluation and historical evaluation of the island. The park is on the National Register of Historic Places, and when the original plan was drafted, planners had hoped to draw attention to the history of the island while updating the facilities to foster new activities.

Records for the island date back to the 1600s, when French fur traders- such as Jonathan Carver, the county’s namesake – traded with Dakota tribes who used the island to hunt. In 1851, the Treaty of Traverse de Souix was signed and the area was opened up for Euro-American settlement. Carver County was founded four years later.

Though little is known about the island itself until the late 1800s when tensions between the Dakota and Euro-Americans rose, leading to a six week battle across southern Minnesota. This was known as the U.S. – Dakota War. The war ended before making it to Carver County though it is said that people hid on the island because it was easy to see Native Americans coming – this was the first documented use of the island.

Since that time the island has been owned by the State of Minnesota, the St.Paul and Sioux City Railroad – who never developed and sold it to the Mueller family who ran the Lake Shore Hotel. After other various private owners, Emile Amblard bought the island and built his estate. That area is now known as Amblard’s Point.

This part of the island, the west segment, is a “day use” portion of the island, according to Martin Walsch, Carver County Parks director. He said this is where they hope families will go to picnic, fish and explore.

In 2015, Carver County entered into an agreement with the Ann and Norman Hoffman Foundation, Hoffman’s were once part owners of the island. The agreement tasked Carver County with converting it into a public island. The island has served no official purpose in past years and according to the evaluation it has fallen into disrepair.

“We have to blend the state historic office wants with what we want,” said Walsh.

The evaluation found about 40 building remnants and features throughout the island. Remnants found in areas of cabins owned by previous owners as well as the hotel.

The archaeological evaluation found dozens of prehistoric and modern historical artifacts. It states artifacts were consistent with the historical document use of the island, but some dated back to the Terminal Woodland Period, or 1000 BCE to European contact in North America.

Walsh said more specifically Native American stones, pottery and arrowheads were found.

“Our goals are still consistent with what the public wants – but we will be working hard to preserve it’s history,” Walsh said.

Walsh said now the planning work is transitioning into cleanup execution. He said there is definitely a sense of excitement for those involved. He said they are working to open it up to the public as soon as possible.

“This is where the rubber is just about ready to meet the road,” Walsh said

The island is 34 acres in size, which includes about 2 miles of trails and recreational use areas. The county also wants to leave room for further possible development. Walsh said next spring will be ideal to start cleanup. The island cleanup is valued at $640,000 – Amblard’s Point was $180,000, and trail development is $300,000.

Walsh said now they will be getting down to the actual elements in their plan.

“Our goal is development and preservation,” Walsh said.

For more information go to the Carver County website, general parks information and then to parks and trail planning documents. The historical and archaeological evaluation are available to read.