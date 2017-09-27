Trinity Church cleans the Crow River

by HANNAH BROADBENT

For 15 years communities in the Crow River Watershed have been heading to the shores of the river in their town to clean it up – together. Each year the Crow River Organization of Water holds River Clean-Up Day.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, a group from Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown lent a hand, like they have been for years. Dan Blakstad, the social ministry team leader has been the contact in Watertown for clean-up day for five years now. Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Watertown partipates in yearly clean-up day. Submitted.

“Our goal at Trinity is to provide opportunities to make a difference in our community,” Blakstad said. “This is a roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty opportunity.”

The clean-up day is a sponsored event and organized by CROW. There are around 12 communities now that participate including Delano, Hutchinson, Paynesville, Rockford, Hanover and more.

According to their website CROW has helped organize almost 4,000 citizens to remove over 67 tons of trash since 2002.

Around a dozen people filled up over a dozen garbage bags on Watertown’s Crow River shores. Blakstad said, there is less and less trash every year – so the day always goes by a little faster. He said they have dragged out piles and piles of trash in the past, finding things like toilets in the heap.

“It’s not just cleaning that Saturday, but bringing awareness about it too,” he said.

The group meets around 9 a.m. and cleans for about two hours. Blakstad said he has two teenagers and it’s a great way to include youth.

“We try and set a good example for them and have them set a good example for others as well,” Blakstad said.

Allison Neaton is a member of Trinity Church and attended for the first time this year. She said she’s been wanting to do it for a number of years and this year she was able to bring her 8 year-old with her.

“She’s a big influence on me because she often asks about it – we clean up a lot of different places,” Neaton said. “She had a great time.”

Neaton said the day does go by fast because everyone takes a part of the river. She said sharing that experience with her daughter was enjoyable and they felt good about their clean section of the Crow River.

“There were a lot of adults with their children so there was that aspect of doing something together and also passing down the ethic to your kids that you have to do things like that,” she said.

At the end of the work day, Subway provided sandwiches for the crew. Neaton and Blakstad said they’re favorite part was the fellowship at the end, eating lunch by the river with everyone else involved.

“It’s a really great fellowship and community opportunity for people,” Blakstad said.

“I loved hearing people’s stories of everything people found in the river,” Neaton said.

Neaton said the whole event was very well coordinated and Blakstad did a great job of planning routes. Equipment is provided by CROW so Neaton said all you have to do is show up.

For more information go to http://www.crowriver.org.