Central teacher looks to local business for partnership

Business teacher Kathleen Pyle at Central High School is looking to build business connections between the school and the community.

Pyle hopes to assemble a business advisory board, composed of local business leaders, to help figure out where focus needs to be placed in business curriculum.

Pyle has reached out to community businesses through the NYA Chamber of Commerce, and is optimistic about the reaction.

“An advisory board tells you, ‘how do I meet local community needs,’” Pyle said. “For me to do that, I need to know who’s here.”

For Pyle, the goal is to figure out where focus should be placed in order to guarantee success for both the students and the business world.

“I’m trying to develop some community support to figure out what is it that we as a high school should be doing for our students and for our community,” Pyle said.

“I only have two classes, so that’s four classes for the year and I rotate them. Which ones are important to have always and which ones are not?” Pyle said.

Pyle say that this advisory board, which would meet twice a year, would provide valuable insight into what are the needs of the community and what the school can do to meet them.

The board would give Pyle the chance to tailor her curriculum to suit the needs of the community as well as prepare students for life after school. She hopes that input would positively affect the students and give them better tools to succeed.

“Kids don’t always think about ‘what is it to be in a job,’” Pyle said. “I’m looking for advice on these things and the benefits they get. It will create a stronger workforce.”

“Sometimes they’ll think ‘my dad was a farmer, I’m going to be a farmer.’ But how can you take that to the next level?” Pyle said. “You got to know some business stuff to be able to run your farm.”

This would not be the first such advisory board for the school. A similar board already exists for the agricultural department. Agricultural teacher Jim Mesik at Central has seen the benefits for his program.

“It’s definitely a beneficial thing,” Mesik said. “As electives, it helps us remain relevant.”

Mesik said the opportunity to have a community partner has proven valuable in preparing students for careers in the local community and elsewhere by providing guidance.

“It helps tweak what we do and refine class offerings,” Mesik said.

Also the connection with the community, Mesik said, provides other opportunities for classes as well. Through these community partnerships, the classes have more options for field trips and guest speakers.