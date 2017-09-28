Public Notices

City – CITY OF WACONIA

SEPTEMBER 5, 2017

Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, the regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Waconia was called to order by Mayor Sanborn at 6:00 p.m. The following members were present: Jim Sanborn, Kent Bloudek, Marc Carrier, Charles Erickson, Lynn Ayers.

Staff Present: Susan Arntz, Lane Braaten, Craig Eldred, Jackie Schwerm, Ann Meyerhoff, Mike Melchert, Nicole Meyer, Mary Scheerer.

Visitors: Joe Pogatchnick III, Madison Beck, Lauren Wandersee, Maddy Hucky, Nicole Klaustemeier, Tina Salsbury.

Pledge of Allegiance was led by Mayor Sanborn.

The following motions were approved:

Adopt Agenda as presented.

Adopt the Consent Agenda as presented.

Adjourn at 6:03 p.m.

/s/James P Sanborn, Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Ann Meyerhoff,

Office Assistant

NOTE: These minutes are condensed for publication purposes. Discussion detail is contained in the official minutes which may be reviewed or a copy obtained in the office of the city clerk during regular business hours or www.waconia.org.

