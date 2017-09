In Loving Memory of Our Dad

Glenn William “Bill” Mead

1919-2007

If I could write a story

it would be the greatest ever told

Of a kind and loving father

Who had a heart of gold.

I could write a million pages

But still be unable to say, just how

Much I love and miss him

Every single day.

I will remember all he taught me

I’m hurt but won’t be sad

Because he’ll send me down the answers

And he’ll always be My Dad.

Gone, but not forgotten,

Your loving family.