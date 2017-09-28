Lions and Klein Bank partner for charity

The West Carver Lions Club celebrated another successful year for their “Children of the Community” project, this time in partnership with Klien Bank.

The project aims to collect essentials such as shoes and school supplies for local children in need. All that was collected will be distributed to stents at both St.John’s and Central elementary schools.

“Ten or 15 years we’ve been doing it,” Cathleen Williams, club president, said.

“Over the years we’ve purchased snowpants, boots,” Williams said. “The one that really broke my heart is when we had to buy socks and underwear. It’s hard to believe that in this area we have families that can’t afford those things.”

This was the first year that the Lions had partnered with Klein Bank. The timing of their fundraiser coincided with the Minnesota Banking Association’s “Community Impact Week.” This year that week was focused on kids.

For the Lions, the partnership proved to be beneficial.

“We hadn’t had a spot for people to drop stuff off,” Mona Clarke, Lions Club member, said. “This definitely boosted it.”

Both the Klein bank branches in NYA and Cologne participated in the fundraiser.