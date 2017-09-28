Mark and Jenny Klema of Willmar, Minnesota are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Mallory Louise Klema. Mallory Louise Klema was born Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 7:53 a.m. at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

The proud grandparents are Dale and Louise Hoese of Watertown, Minnesota and Wayne and Brneda of Kerkhoven, Minnesota. Aunt and godmother of Valerie Hoese of Watertown, Minnesota. The great-grandparents are Leonard and Maxine Schaust of Delano, Minnesota and Wallace and Dolores of Mayer, Minnesota.