Mario’s Italian Restaurant to officially expand

by HANNAH BROADBENT

Mario Cortolezzis, owner of Mario’s Italian Kitchen has had two weeks filled with decision making. Though other people were the ones making the decisions for him. Mario’s Italian Kitchen

Two weeks ago, Thursday, Sept. 21 the Watertown planning commission decided in front of a crowd of over 50 people that Mario’s should expand from 1,300 sq. ft to 2,400 sq.ft. The site plan application that was approved will let Cortolezzis knock down the wall between his restaurant and the office space next door. He will combine the two spaces for his new and improved Italian Kitchen. Cortolezzis owns the building.

The commission meeting held a public hearing session. Several people spoke in favor of Mario’s expansion citing reasons like his community outreach, his dietary accommodations and the belief that all small businesses should be able to grow.

The final approval for the site plan application was the responsibility of city council. Last Tuesday, Sept. 26, the city council unanimously granted approval of the application and waived a water and sewer fee of $46,000.

Vice Mayor and councilman Michael Walters, brought up the overwhelming number of supporters that attended the commission meeting. He also mentioned the petition of 300 signatures in support of the expansion that was given to the council. The petition consists of signatures from all over central and southern Minnesota as well as surrounding states and Canada.

“I think it’s an awesome project,” Walters said. “You may have to park a block away but that’s just kind of the way it is.”

City Engineer Mark Kaltsas said the expansion would create a net value of seven additional parking spots used by Mario’s customers. He said the city has a formula that allows them to calculate about how many parking spots are used downtown each day. He said they take into consideration that each business has it’s own peak hours and days. In a 2015 calculation the city found that Mario uses about 15 parking spaces now, meaning after the expansion the restaurant will use about 22.

“This project has my full support, it has great growth potential and this is the type of thing we need to support,” said councilwoman Lindsay Guetzkow.

There was limited discussion before the council unanimously passed the site plan application. The second item was the fee waiver.

City administrator Shane Fineran said it is fairly common to waive these fees. The water and sewer fee is a charge rate on any new construction or expansion project. He said the Economic Development Authority most commonly does it, but he thinks it is appropriate in this situation.

The fee, in this case of $49,000, would go into funds for the water and sewer treatment plant that would help meet or provide additional needs for the plant.

Guetzkow noted that Cortolezzis will be paying a water bill monthly anyway, so she is okay with waiving the fee.

“It’s a stifling upfront expense,” Walters said. “ He’s not looking at putting it back in his pocket, but he’s looking at putting it back into his expansion.”

Cortolezzis said he is excited to start construction immediately. There are 30 seats, one bathroom and a kitchen in the current restaurant . The expansion will add 35 seats, new storage space, a chef’s kitchen and second bathroom. The wall in between the two spaces will be torn down and the brick wall facing the street will be taken out so a garage door can be added. No outdoor seating will be allowed following the completion of the expansion, the garage door will be able to be opened to the outside.

To watch this city council session go to www.watertown.viebit.com