Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARVER
DISTRICT COURT
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 10-PR-17-118
In Re: Estate of
Clarence A. Wirtz,
a/k/a Clarence Wirtz
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on Tuesday November 7, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 604 East Fourth Street, Chaska, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedents Will dated February 18, 2008, and for the appointment of Dean Happ, whose address is 7364 Walnut Court, Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55346 as personal representative of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedents estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: September 20, 2017
BY THE COURT
/s/ Eric J. Braaten
Judge of District Court
Mary P. Dalbec
Court Administrator
GAVIN, DONLEY & OSTLUND, LTD.
Michael M. Gavin
MN# 33832
1017 Hennepin Avenue North
Glencoe, MN 55336
Telephone: (320) 864-5142
Facsimile: (320) 864-5146
e-mail: [email protected]
Published in the
Carver County News
September 28, October 5, 2017
737397