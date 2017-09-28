Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARVER

DISTRICT COURT

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 10-PR-17-118

In Re: Estate of

Clarence A. Wirtz,

a/k/a Clarence Wirtz

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on Tuesday November 7, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 604 East Fourth Street, Chaska, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedents Will dated February 18, 2008, and for the appointment of Dean Happ, whose address is 7364 Walnut Court, Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55346 as personal representative of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedents estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: September 20, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Eric J. Braaten

Judge of District Court

Mary P. Dalbec

Court Administrator

GAVIN, DONLEY & OSTLUND, LTD.

Michael M. Gavin

MN# 33832

1017 Hennepin Avenue North

Glencoe, MN 55336

Telephone: (320) 864-5142

Facsimile: (320) 864-5146

e-mail: [email protected]

Published in the

Carver County News

September 28, October 5, 2017

737397