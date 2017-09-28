Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARVER

DISTRICT COURT

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE COURT DIVISION

Court File No.: 10-PR-17-110

In Re: Estate of

BETTY JANE PAULSEN

Deceased

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

Notice is hereby given, that an application for informal probate of the above named decedents last will dated October 17, 2003 has been filed with the Registrar herein, and the application has been granted informally probating such will. Any objections may be filed in the above, and the same will be heard by the Court upon notice of hearing fixed for such purpose.

Notice is hereby further given that informal appointment of Barbara Solum, whose address is 1630 West 63rd Street, Excelsior, MN 55331 as personal representatives of the estate of the above named decedent, has been made. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative and the personal representative is empowered to fully administer the estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate, unless objections thereto are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders.

Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representatives or to the Probate Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.

Dated: September 20, 2017

/s/ Lisa Traver

District Court Administrator

William M. Dickel

Attorney

319 Barry Ave. S. #300

Wayzata, MN 55391

952.653.4201

Published in the

Carver County News

September 28, October 5, 2017

736417