Public Notices – NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND CLAIMANTS OF COUNTRY SCHOOL HOUSE, LLC

Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 322B.806 & 322B.816, Country School House, LLC, a Minnesota Limited Liability Company hereby gives the following notice to creditors and claimants of the Limited Liability Company.

1. The Limited Liability Company has dissolved and is in the process of winding up its affairs;

2. The Limited Liability Company has filed with the secretary of state a notice of dissolution on September 20, 2017;

3. Written claims against the Limited Liability Company must be presented to the following address:

Kaufer Law Firm, LLC, 2701 University Ave. S.E., Suite 100, Mpls., MN 55414

4. All claims against the Limited Liability Company must be received by December 27, 2017.

Dated: September 28, 2017.

Country School House, LLC

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

September 28,

October 5, 12, 19, 2017

736818