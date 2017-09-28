We wish to express our sincere gratitude to our family and friends for their prayers and sympathy following the death of our Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Great-Great-Grandmother, Cecelia Mead.

A special thank you to Father Gregory Abbott for his comforting words, organist Marilee Widmer, and the Church of the Ascension ladies group for serving lunch.

We would also like to thank the staff at Auburn Home of Waconia for their special care of our Mom during her years at Auburn Home and most recently to Grace Hospice for their special care of Cecelia during the last few months. Our thanks also goes out to Johnson Funeral Home for their care and concern during this difficult time.

Margaret & Harold Swanson & Family

Mary & Terry MacDowell & Family

Dick & Linda Mead & Family

Juanita & Lenny Bruns & Family

Janet & Steph Kohls & Family

Luci & Bert Tellers & Family

Jim Mead & Family

Jeanne & Chuck Buckentin & Family

Julie & Dean Mesenbring & Family