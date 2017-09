The family of Kelly Anna (Leen) Roush wish to acknowledge the many expressions of love, support and compassion from area residents, local businesses and civic organizations following Kelly’s sudden death.

A special thank you to School Of The Wise, Faith Lutheran Church, Balance Life Wellness, Carver County Police Dept., Waconia Fire Dept., Gesinger Companies, Ridgeview Medical Center, Colony Plaza and Mackenthuns Fine Foods.

It is deeply appreciated and will always be remembered.