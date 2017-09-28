Vet’s memorial near Mayer gets final blessing

by HANNAH BROADBENT

Last August the Carver County Regional Rail Authority approved the erection of a veteran’s memorial near the city of Mayer. Last week, the CCRRA made their final approval for the monument to be on their property and accepted liability for the tribute if it needed to be moved in the future. Cold Spring Graphics. Submitted.

The memorial will be placed on Highway 25 and County Road 30, which is a transportation corridor. The CCRRA and county attorney’s office discussed what may need to be done to it in the future, and how that may affect the permanency of the monument.

“The risk is pretty minimal, the light rail coming through would be an asset and it would be a draw, I would like to approve it and finance it,” said chair Tim Lynch.

The memorial is 40 feet in length and will be surrounded by seven flags – one for each service as well as a Prisoner of War and U.S. flag. There will be a parking along Highway 25 for the exhibit as well.

“It’s a very substantial monument, it’s quite attractive in it’s appearance and should be a nice amenity to our community,” said Carver County Parks Director Marty Walsh.

The memorial is around $130,000. The Carver County Veterans Memorial and Registry has a balance of $190,000 and has put $27,000 towards the site so far. The CCVMR has been raising money in various ways, one of which is selling pavers, or engraved bricks. They have sold over 200 so far from all over the country including Texas, Illinois, California, Carver County and northern Minnesota – to name a few. County staff said it will be one the largest monuments in the midwest.

“We have about 20 active volunteers – they are very dedicated and hard workers,” said resident of Mayer, Stan Heldt with the CCVMR. “When we say thousands of hours have been put into this, that is a reality.”

The CCVMR is responsible for the site. They will be in charge of maintenance, replacing flags, cleaning of dust and debris and weed control. Walsh said the veterans have agreed to do most of the work. Should the group dissolve, the CCRRA does become responsible for the monument.

The CCVMR also owns the insurance for the memorial, though Heldt says the people are the true owners of the site.

“People will be coming from around the U.S. to visit this,” Heldt said.

So far the CCVMR has done some cleaning and cleaning of debris for the site. Now that this motion has been approved the CCVMR and the CCRRA have to execute an agreement, then construction can begin. Phase one and phase two are being worked on currently, those include underground electric and site grading, above ground electrical, flags and monument cement and phase three will be construction like landscaping and paving.

There is no finishing date on this project.

“I want to approve this motion and get things moving for these folks,” Lynch said.

To purchase a paver, veterans must have been honorably discharged from the military, but active duty members can purchase pavers as well. Go to www.ccvmr.org for more information.