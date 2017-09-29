Heat proves no match for first ever Crowfest

< > Orono resident, Judy Butterfield got a Freedom Farm tattoo from the riders who were present at the festival.

by HANNAH BROADBENT

[email protected]

On Saturday, Sept. 23 the Crow river was lined with people on the shores of Rick Johnson Park in Watertown. Kids were skipping rocks, families were eating together and couples were enjoying the outdoors – despite the 90 degree weather.

Crowfest, a festival organized by the Watertown Lions and Mario’s Italian Kitchen, put its first year on the board in scalding heat and humidity. The event was a fundraiser for local therapeutic riding center, Freedom Farm.

The farm had a booth in the middle of the square. They were talking with the public, providing education on what they do and they were giving Freedom Farm tattoos to whoever wanted one. Founder Susie Bjorklund said she couldn’t be more excited to be there, but it wasn’t about her – it was about her riders and the community.

Orono resident, Judy Butterfield was getting a tattoo from a few of the riders. She said she saw the Crowfest banners driving into Watertown last week. She said she saw the event was for Freedom Farm and knew she couldn’t miss it. Butterfield volunteered there for five years, and likes to keep with what’s going on.

“I can’t ride a horse to save my life but I sure can hold people on one and teach them to ride,” she said with a smile. “They have the best atmosphere – I see all the kids I knew grown up now, and there is this whole new crop of kids too.”

She said this event is awesome because Freedom Farm needs fundraisers, and more than that she said she doesn’t think people don’t know this resource is here locally. Butterfield said being at the event and interacting with the freedom crew, makes her want to get involved again.

“This is a great way to reconnect,” she said. “It’s important to bring small communities together like this, especially outside of the city.”

Everyone at the event was showing their gratitude for another reason to come together.

Terri Dressel was selling her handmade mittens and hats on Saturday, 20 percent of her proceeds were going to Freedom Farm. She said she was happy to do it because of the selflessness that the farm revolved around. Dressel said the sales had exceeded her expectations – and that was at midday, halfway through the all day event.

“This is a super awesome day,” Dressel said. “If it wasn’t happening the community wouldn’t be together right now.”

Watertown residents Melissa and Jackson Brandts were there with their daughter Nora, who is a rider at Freedom Farm. The Brandts were loading up plates with brats and fries from Mario’s food stand. Melissa said there is a good variety of people and food at the event, in her opinion the first ever Crowfest was a good one.

“It’s really wonderful to be here, that’s why we live here we love the small town feel,” she said. “It’s for a great cause too – the whole idea that it really does take a village to take care of our kids.”

Mario Cortolezzis, owner of Mario’s Italian Kitchen, and Al Heidorn with the Watertown Lions couldn’t be happier as well. Heidorn was talking up a storm with local residents stopping in at the Lions tent.

“That’s why we do this,” he said.

Heidorn’s wife is a Lion, and his daughter is the president of the Watertown Leo’s. He said he is happy to be a part of a community event provide and to be able to provide some services for them.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to be of service, this was an easy decision to be a part of,” Heidorn said.

Heidorn was also excited about being at Rick Johnson park. He said he thinks it’s a somewhat forgotten park and being down here has already inspired some people to do more with it and spruce it up with things like street lights and additional structures.

“This is a perfect place to do this – it fits in with Watertown and what we’re trying to do here,” he said.

Cortolezzis said the day had already reached way above his expectations. He said his favorite part was watching families casually come and go and seeing them have picnics near the water. Cortolezzis said he loved being in the park, and the response he’s gotten from others was the same. Of course, he is already thinking about next year.

“Next time we’ll start six months earlier and have more help – but this was a great starting point.” Cortolezzis said.