NYA veteran honored by Twins

Delford Beneke salutes the flag at Target Field June, 18 (submitted)

Local veteran Delford Beneke received a special honor this past June when he was chosen to raise the flag at a Twins game during the national anthem.

Delford served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1962 as a Yeoman on board the USS Des Moines, USS Newport News and USS Canberra. For that service, 55 years later, he would stand with his family in Target Field raising the national flag.

It was an honor that, for Delford, was unexpected.

“I didn’t know anything about this,” Delford said. The surprise is credited to his wife, Sharon.

“Last January I said to the kids, Dad’s going be 80-years-old in June so I think we should do something special for his birthday,” Sharon said.

“I knew that at the Minnesota Twins they have this veterans program where they have a veteran raise the flag,” Sharon said. “So I asked my daughter-in-law how to go about doing something like that.”

Delford would be an honoree of the Armed Forces Flag Raising Program, started in 2010, which allows for an active service member or veteran to raise the flag at every Twins home game.

Sharon filled out the nomination form on the Twins website, and in late March she received an email saying he had been accepted. It was then that she finally told Delford.

“His first response was no,” Sharon said. “But the more it got closer to the time the more excited we got. Everyone was talking ‘Oh, it’s going to be such a great day.’”

“Yeah she surprised me,” Delford said. “First I told her ‘Well don’t you think you could ask me about that first?’ But I’m glad she didn’t. I enjoyed it.”

The day of Delford’s honor also happened to fall on Father’s Day. This would prove fitting, as the couple drove to their son’s house in Chanhassen, were a bus was waiting to drive the Benekes along with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren totaling 26 additional guests. One son traveled all the way from California to attend.

Sharon points to a photo of their family together with the flag.

“That’s why I had to take that picture,” Sharon said. “Who knows when we’ll get that many together again.”

The moment is preserved in a video given to them from the Twins. In it, Delford stands with the flag, backed by his family as the announcer introduces him.

“Today’s honorary flag raiser is 83- year-old Delford Beneke from Norwood Young America,” the announcer said.

“They made me three years old than what I am,” Delford laughed.

Following his introduction, the national anthem is sang. Delford cranks the flagstaff, raising the flag.

“That always tears me up to hear that,” Delford said.

The flag raised, Delford stands and salutes. The color guard then retires and the video ends.

Despite his initial reluctance, Delford says he would do it again. Both he and his wife look back on the moment fondly.

“We had a really good time down there,” Sharon said. “Of course, the Twins didn’t win.”