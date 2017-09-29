St. Boni’s Memroial Park hosts ceremony dedicating tree, bench

By LORRIE HAM

FOR THE PATRIOT

Don Moonen and Jim Rudnicki were memorialized at a dedication ceremony at the newly designated St. Bonifacius Memorial Park on Sept. 19. Families and friends of the two beloved community members were on hand for the dedications. Don Moonen’s family is pictured with the Memorial Bench installed in his honor. AT TOP: Jim Rudnicki’s family poses with the Memorial Tree planted in his memory. (Submitted photos)

Long-time St. Boni resident and Lions Club member Donn Thurk shared some thoughts about the two men.

Don Moonen was raised in Waconia, but made St. Boni his home and spent those years helping to make it a great place to live. He was a long-time, hardworking member of the St. Boni Lions, St. Boni Fire Department and St. Boniface Catholic Church. He also volunteered for many other organizations and projects in St. Boni. He was always there when needed and usually the first to show up. He had a warm caring heart, a great sense of humor, a generous nature and he also loved a good time.

He knew how to be a good friend, loyal and dedicated. He made people laugh, helped them through the bad times and celebrated the good. One of the best things Moonen brought to St. Boni was his family. They worked side by side with him on many of the projects he was part of and supported both him and St. Boni to enrich the community.

“We are blessed to have them here and so grateful for the bench in his memory and blessed to have had Donnie in our lives,” Thurk said.

Moonen died July 14, 2010 at the age of 68.

Jim Rudnicki was born and raised in Mound. He met Jeanne Thurk from St. Boni years ago, fell in love and married her. After he joined the service, the couple spent a few years away from home and then moved back to St. Boni to raise a family.

Rudnicki was a member of the St. Boniface Catholic Church, St. Boni Lions, St. Boni American Legion, St. Boni Sports Club, St. Boni City Council and other service organizations in town. He was always willing to help, one of the first to show up, and worked hard to make sure each project he participated in was successful.

His passions in life were his family, hunting and fishing. He could do anything he put his mind to. He passed on that tenacity and work ethic to his children and his grandchildren, and he always made sure they knew he loved them. His family members also supported his efforts and helped enrich the community. He was loyal to his friends and together they built a lifetime of memories and fun times with their families in town. He was passionate about getting a new community center built when the old one deteriorated and was sold. Because of his determination and tenacity that he was known for, he played a big role in the new city gathering place.

“We are fortunate and blessed that Jim made St. Boni his home and we are so happy to have this tree planted in his memory by his family,” said Thurk, who is Rudnicki’s brother-in-law.

Rudnicki died October 21, 2014, at the age of 84.

St. Bonifacius Memorial Park

The park is located just south of the St. Boni City Hall at the site of the former St. Boni Lions ballfield. The Lions are spearheading the park project, along with the American Legion, St. Boni Sportsman’s Club, the local Knights of Columbus and the Westonka Area Jaycees. The project also includes the refurbishing of the Don Logelin Park, which is located on the north end of city hall, as well as a patio area on the west side of the community room. Future plans include planting beds, a gazebo, rain garden and a memorial brick pathway.

Residents who are interested in memorializing a loved one at the park can contact Fred Keller at 612-419-5932.