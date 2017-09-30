Watershed district OKs preliminary 2018 levy, budget

At its meeting on Sept. 14, the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District Board of Managers approved a proposed 2018 budget of $12,141,892 and a $9,675,993 levy to support it. The proposed 3.9 percent levy increase would allow the district to continue its focus on improving water quality in the most impaired waterways in the district while working to protect all 129 lakes, eight major streams and thousands of wetlands within the watershed. Annual property taxes on a $300,000 home in the district would increase by approximately $2.35 per year for MCWD activities.

2018 will mark the beginning of the sixth decade of MCWD’s work to protect and improve the land and water resources within the district’s boundaries. It will be guided by a new Watershed Management Plan that was developed in partnership with district communities and is in the final stages of review. To fulfill the goals of the plan, MCWD will be implementing an organizational philosophy that supports the development of high-impact capital projects and a change in the land use/water policy environment to increase early, value-added partnerships.

In 2018, MCWD will focus on three focal geographies within the watershed for developing high-impact projects: Minnehaha Creek Subwatershed, Six Mile – Halsted Bay Subwatershed, and Painter’s Creek – Jennings Bay Subwatershed. In these subwatersheds, staff will be working on a variety of projects, from continuing our work in the Minnehaha Creek Greenway in Hopkins and St. Louis Park to restoring the creek in Minneapolis and managing carp and prioritizing wetlands in the Six Mile – Halsted Bay area.

“We are excited to shift our organizational focus to specifically developing high-impact capital projects in our three focal geographies and changing the land use/water policy environment,” said Sherry White, MCWD Board President. “This strategy underscores the added value the district brings to every initiative we work on so that we can broaden the impact of natural resource improvements in a cost-effective way.”

The district’s proposed 2018 budget also includes a number of efficiencies. By focusing on activities that provide greatest value to residents and benefit for water resources, MCWD is proposing a net reduction in the operating budget for programs and projects. Additionally, MCWD staff is developing more partnerships and soliciting grants to leverage the public’s investment in building significant, lasting water quality improvements that also meet our partners’ goals.

“By putting district resources to their highest and best use, our staff continually strives to create value for the taxpayer,” said White. “Realigning MCWD’s programs to have the most significant impact, and partnering with others to make projects happen, helps our communities thrive.”

The proposed 2018 budget and levy summary is available on the MCWD’s website at www.minnehacreek.org/budget.