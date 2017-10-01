Mental health advisory looks for feedback

by HANNAH BROADBENT

[email protected]

“One in five adults suffer from mental health related issues – it’s not something we can hide from anymore,” said the Chair of the Local Advisory Committee for Mental Health, Lisa Gjerde.

Usually the LAC gives a presentation to the Carver County Board of Commissioners once a year, but last week they presented to the board for a second time in 2017. Gjerde told the commissioners what the group has been able to achieve and what they are working on.

Gjerde talked about the Chaska police department and the grant they received for crisis intervention training, the five new members that were appointed to LAC and the continuous effort for community education.

LAC continues to advocate for the expansion of mental health facilities. Recently, they threw their support behind the proposed Ridgeview mental health facility in Chaska. Gjerde said this falls in line with their additional goal of improving public access and utilization of mental health resources.

Gjerde also said that the LAC will be implementing a subcommittee. This work group will be responsible for developing agendas and for arranging speakers at their outreach events. Most importantly, they will also be updating the organization’s bylaws including revisions to the description of LAC and their mission statement, meeting guidelines, expectations and member conduct.

“Our hopes are that these things will affect the best possible outcomes for us and that our goals are consistenly followed,” she said.

Most recently the organization published a survey for residents of Carver County to take. Gjerde said the survey asks what services people have been able to utilize, how helpful their resources had been as well as any barriers they have experienced in getting help.

The survey is in partnership with the Adult Mental Health Initiative. Gjerde said the two groups will use the results to advise the county further. Gjerde said she hopes that they can also use the survey to hold focus groups come 2018.

“We hope that this survey will allow us to improve availability and guidance on future services,” she said.

Member of the LAC Derek Gunderson has been happy with the cooperation from various government organizations and local entities in assisting with outreach. He said most resources they have reached out to have happily put the survey on their websites and social media.

“We’re looking for support, and we are trying to get more community involvement” Gunderson said.

The survey can also be found on Carver County’s website, under the Health and Human Services Department. The survey is for ages 18 and over and the committees ask that everyone participates, regardless of previous mental health assessments or not.

“It’s excellent to get any support we can at all,” Gjerde said.

LAC meets every month on the second Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m. in the 1st Center in Waconia. In the next meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 10, the group will be holding a public listening session. They ask attendees to anonymously share their experiences so the committee can gain better understanding of what the needs in the community are so they can make their next report to the commissioners.

“I want to thank the committee, this is one of the most prominent issues in our country and it’s weighing heavily on local government’s budgets,” said commissioner Randy Maluchnik at the end of the presentation. “You’ve always done a good job but we’re going to need you more – thank you folks, we’re going in the right direction.”