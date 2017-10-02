Dorothy A. Broeckert, age 82 of St. Bonifacius, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2017 at her residence.

Mass of Christian Burial was 3 p.m. Friday, September 29, 2017 at St. Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main St.) in St. Bonifacius with Fr. Joseph-Quoc T. Vuong as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held from 1 p.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. Interment in the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.

Dorothy Ann Marie Broeckert was born February 21, 1935 in Watertown, the daughter of Laurence and Celia (Logelin) Eder. Dorothy was baptized and confirmed at the St. Boniface Catholic Church. She grew up on a farm outside of St. Bonfiacius and attended the St. Boniface Catholic School.

On September 27, 1955, Dorothy was united in marriage to Douglas M. Broeckert at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Dorothy had worked at Tonka Toys and had done housekeeping for other families for many years. She was a lifelong member of the St. Boniface Catholic Church and would volunteer whenever needed.

Dorothy enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband. She loved to bake and was known for her excellent banana bread. Dorothy took pride in her home and made sure it was always decorated for the season. She looked forward to her time with the Saturday morning breakfast group.

Dorothy was a loving, helpful and giving person. Everyone knew her for her selfless nature and willingness to share a hug.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Douglas Broeckert; parents Laurence and Celia Eder; brother Florian Eder; sister-in-law JoAnn Eder, brother-in-law Roger Noeldner; sister-in-law Sandy Noeldner;

Dorothy is survived by her loving family: sons Mark Broeckert of St. Bonifacius, Kevin Broeckert of St. Bonifacius; daughter Lynn Broeckert of Lester Prairie; grandchildren Samantha (Adam) Smyth, Brody Herrmann, Spencer Herrmann; brother Donald Eder of Waconia; sister-in-law Sally Eder of Waconia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Casket bearers were Spencer Herrmann, Brody Herrmann, Dale Luebke, Mick Luebke, Paul Eder, Gary Eder.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com